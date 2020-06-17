From Digestion to Diabetes :Know the benefits of meditation walk

Walking meditation is a great exercise to clear your mind and spiritual development. Read on to know the benefits of this practice.

Meditation is a mindful practice of finding peace within oneself. When we meditate, we become aware of our thoughts and let go of the negativity overshadowing our present. It allows us to pave the way to spiritual growth by controlling mental chatter and reduce stress accumulated in our mind. But you don’t need a special set-up to meditate. We can practice meditation while sitting, doing dishes or taking a walk. In fact, walking meditation is great for beginners.

Walking meditation is a part of Buddhism and has many health benefits. It can make you feel more balanced and calm your mind. It allows you to be aware of your surroundings and connect with your inner self. During walking meditation, you walk in a circle, back and forth in a straight line. The pace should be slow and may vary on the specific technique. Kinhin, theravada or vipassana are some of the examples of walking meditation. The main idea to focus more on the movement of feet and legs than on your breath. Take note of your feelings, thoughts and moods as you walk.

Here are some of the benefits of meditative walking.

1. Mindful walking is a great way to boost blood flow, especially to the legs. It is beneficial for those who sit for long periods.

2. Walking after eating, in general, helps with digestion. The benefits are doubled when accompanied by meditation.

3. Meditative walking alleviated stress and helps to keep anxiety at bay.

4. A 2016 study published in Science Direct found that walking meditation had a positive effect on those suffering from type-2 diabetes.

5. Buddhist-based walking meditation also helps in improving mood and reducing the symptoms of depression. It also helps keep blood pressure in check and keeps you fit.

6. Take a walk in nature to improve overall well-being by helping you balance your emotions. A 15-minute meditation walk regularly is enough to do the job.

7. Regular walks can help induce sleep by reducing stress, anxiety and muscle tension.

8. It gives you more clarity and helps develop mindfulness and creativity. It also improves problem-solving skills.

9. It will help you create a balance by making you aware and help you coordinate with your surroundings.

