Discover the benefits and drawbacks of a repetitive eating pattern

Consuming the same foods incessantly seems like an enormously laid-back idea! You don’t have to worry about the meal prep, collecting new ingredients or running down to the supermarket, all in all, an effortlessly calming deal to fill your stomach. In literal terms, a repetitive eating pattern is “consuming the same foods every day, yes, you read that right, Every. Single. Day”! While a lot of people get fascinated by this repetitive eating pattern since it saves a lot of time, money and effort, a large number of the population feels that this type of eating is quite boring, restricts nutrients and can further lead to various health ailments. With that in mind, we really wanted to figure out if this pattern of eating really holds any worth or if it’s just a bane to health. Consequently, here we jot down the potential benefits and downsides of a repetitive eating pattern to make you gain more clarity around the subject.

The benefits of repetitive eating pattern

Keeps a tab on the calories

Calorie counting has become one of the most important things when it comes to losing weight, but tracking down the calories of the food you consume feels more like rocket science. Abiding by a few dishes or foods or consistently consuming the same meals can save you from all the chaos of calculating calories and instead you can count your calories just once and phew, it’s done!

Helps in building healthy eating habits

Do you often think to adopt a healthy eating pattern but don’t know how to embrace it regularly? Well, a repetitive eating pattern could help! Constantly consuming the same nutritious foods, snacks or meals each day will not only aid in creating healthy eating habits but also keeps you stress-free from the process of thinking, planning or figuring out what to eat every day.

Makes the meal prep easy and breezy

From easing out the pain of grocery shopping to cutting down the time- recurrently following the same pattern of eating can save you from various daily chaos. Prepping the same meals each day, every day comes with its own convenience. Like you can prepare weeks’ worth of stuffing on the weekend or just stir and toss in the pan when you want to eat.

The drawbacks of repetitive eating pattern

It restricts your nutrient intake

Even if you are having a nutritious meal, chances are that consuming the same meal every day can put you at risk of nutritional deficiency. A variety of foods offers varying nutrients and there is no way only certain food groups or the consumption of the same meal regularly can provide the body with all types of nutrients. Not getting different types of foods can also decrease your energy levels while hampering your everyday chores.

Bad gut health

A variety of food provides a rich variety of healthy bacteria to the body that will enhance gut health. And good health is the passage to your overall health. Various reports have suggested that the lower range of these bacteria is linked to various health complications including fat and obesity.

High chances of metabolic disease

Maintaining and following a balanced and versatile diet is a reward for the human body. It puts you away from the risk of developing chronic diseases. It also boosts your metabolic health, reducing the chances of high cholesterol, and excess fat and lowering the risk of metabolic syndrome.

Slows the process of weight loss

Consuming a variety of food items assists in losing weight. A balanced diet may even help obese people lose and manage weight. It also reduces the risk of death significantly. A healthy and mixed up diet is an absolute necessity for a well-operating body. Studies have shown that women who ate a variety of healthy foods are likely to live longer than women who did not consume healthy food items regularly.

Not abiding by a well-balanced diet means directly choosing nutritional deficiencies! Relying on the same foods can take you close to several diseases and can even worsen your body’s system, further hampering the functioning of your body. If you feel choosing and planning new meals on a regular basis is an overwhelming task, here's how you can ease it out: just keep switching the and mixing up new ingredients each day, say, for example, you eat a salad every day, all you have to do is just jumble up a variety of vegetables to get sufficient nutrients and you are good to go.

