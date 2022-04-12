Discover foods that are vital for kids between 7 and 10 years of age

Children in the growing age between 7 and 10 years of age need to eat a variety of foods for their healthy growth and development. Most children by the age of 7 have been introduced to junk foods and have strong likes and dislikes about food. They are either obsessed with a certain food or want to try different foods at this age. This calls for creativity in cooking, interesting presentation of meals and awareness of foods, says Dr. Kriti Israni a Child Development and parenting expert.



Here are some critical foods to focus on and quick hacks to ensure adequate nutrition for child growth:



Yogurt & Cheese: These are rich sources of calcium. It gives your immune system a boost, helps in your gut health and helps lower cholesterol. High in protein, both yogurt and cheese can be consumed in various interesting ways.

Yogurt can be consumed as chia seed pudding, fruit smoothies, as condiments with cucumber, yogurt dips, buttermilk (chaach or, lassi), yogurt based curry. Cheese can be consumed as cheese sticks, paneer based dishes, with nuts or added to sandwiches, pastas, rice casserole, pizza. Another interesting healthy way of consuming cheese is cheese based, no sugar added puddings.

Nuts including Fox-nuts & seeds: Nuts and seeds are rich sources of magnesium, selenium, phosphorus & fats. They help in healthy brain and heart development. Thanks to their high fiber levels, unsaturated fats and polyphenols, nuts and seeds support in building and maintaining gut microflora. They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which make it essential to be included in a child's health; thereby reducing negative effects of toxic junk foods that kids tend to consume at this age. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Banana: Packed with vitamins and minerals, Banana is indeed one of the best superfoods to be incorporated in children’s diet. It is a great pre-exercise snack. It can be consumed as a snack, mixed with other fruits, consumed as smoothie, eaten with peanut butter or included as a part of healthy desserts such as banana oats cookies, banana muffins and homemade banana parfait.

Eggs: Great source of iron, protein, essential fatty acids and vitamins; eggs are considered nutritional powerhouse for children. It helps in boosting metabolic activity, keeping hunger satiated thereby reducing the need to snack on high sugar, high fat junk foods. Eggs can be prepared in various ways and are a good travel food in children’s diet.

Fatty Fish: Rich in Omega-3 fatty fish like salmon and trout are considered safe and enhance brain health. It also improves sleep in growing children. Most children absolutely love fish sandwiches, fish fingers and grilled, buttered fish. Of course, you have to check for allergies when it comes to your child.

Dal & Rice: Dal and rice, our traditional staple food of India is a complete food. There are numerous ways to prepare dal-rice combinations. There are varieties of dals to begin with and each regional recipe of dal is different in flavor and is a new dish itself. Another common way of consuming dal-rice is as khichdi. Adding various vegetables, substituting rice with other grains such as bajra, millet etc and using different tadkas, khichdi can be prepared in more than 100 ways.

Lemon: Rich in Vitamin C, lemon aids in digestion and is a great detoxifier. It helps in absorbing iron, creating collagen and enhancing immunity in children. Kids love lemon water juice in summer or just simply add a few drops to their favorite fruit water drink or coconut water.

Water: A simple hydration drink is more than a thirst quencher. It is used to metabolize fuel, regulate body temperature and digest food. It enables our bodies to carry out all functions of the day. Being well hydrated improves mood, memory and attention in children. Enhance the flavor of water by adding fruits such as orange, strawberry; adding lemon and mint. Another quick hack to encourage water drinking in children is to rotate kids’ water bottles to keep it interesting and fun!

