National Mango Day:Discover health benefits of including mango in your diet and how it blesses your gut health

The juicy, sweet mangoes that the summer delivers make up for all the complaints we make about the heat, sweating, and other problems it brings. Like other plant-based diets, this tropical fruit is delightful and refreshing and has tremendous nutritional advantages as well. Mangoes are low in calories but high in nutrients, especially vitamin C, which benefits gut flora and, in turn, increases immunity.

Here we bring you 5 health benefits of including mango in your diet.

1. Aids in fostering gut health

Mango pulp has prebiotic dietary fibre, which supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy state requires a healthy gut. Therefore, if you have a lot of these beneficial bacteria in your body, your intestines' inner lining will stay healthy and help you avoid health problems like IBS, asthma, a slow metabolism, gastrointestinal issues, and allergies that are caused by a leaky gut.

2. Prevents heart disease

Mangoes are an ideal fruit that aids in lowering high cholesterol levels since they include a high quantity of vitamin C, fibre, and pectin. Beta-carotene, an antioxidant that aids in the battle against the free radicals that lead to heart disease, is abundant in mangoes. Due to its abundance in nutrients, it aids in the prevention of heart disease.

3. Enhances healthy skin

Including this fruit in your diet can assist your skin and general wellness as it is packed with good nutrients. Mango's vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidant content could help you delay the signs of ageing and shield your skin from UV rays. In place of shea or cocoa butter, you can even use mango butter on your skin.

4. Helps in weight loss

Mangoes can be consumed in order to lose weight. All you need to watch out for is avoiding consuming it as shakes, aamras, or smoothies. Due to its rich nutrient composition, mango is not only safe but also advised for individuals with diabetes and obesity. It is rich in phytonutrients, fibre, and anti-oxidants.

5. Boosts digestion

Mangoes are a healthy addition to your diet if you suffer from constipation. Due to their high fibre and water content, they aid in promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Mango is a terrific addition to almost any meal, whether you consume it for the flavour or the health advantages.

Also Read: National Mango Day 2022: Incredible Konkani style Raw Mango recipes to entice your palate