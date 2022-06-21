Discover the little-known benefits of chia seeds and how they boost gut health

Chia seeds are small in size, but one of the most nutritious items to have in your pantry. It’s full of antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and is extremely versatile to use. Not to mention other ‘good-for-you’ nutrients like manganese, calcium, and protein. They are gluten-free and easily digestible. It’s all win-win with chia seeds, declares Chef and Nutritionist Ishti Saluja. One of the best advantages of including chia seeds in your diet is that they are so simple to incorporate. You don’t need to grind them (like flax seeds for example) to make them digestible. They mix well with liquids, and they are a simple but quick addition of nutrients to a variety of foods. Just be cautious to never have them raw as they expand to a gel-like substance when exposed to moisture, having them raw could cause choking.

Check out some of the health benefits of the trendiest superfoods of our time, chia seeds:

Highly nutritious

They’re packed with nutrients—including fiber, plant-based protein, minerals, that can support your body in a variety of ways. About two tablespoons serves up 138 calories, 5 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of fiber. Experiment with any flavour combinations like coffee, coconut milk, peanut butter, nuts, seeds, fruits, or cocoa powder. Nutritious doesn’t mean boring!

Rich in anti-oxidants

Antioxidants fight free radicals that cause damage to cells, proteins, and DNA. With chia seeds being high in antioxidants, it’s beneficial to add them to foods as much as you can. On a side note, foods high in free radicals are those deficient in antioxidants – processed meats and foods highly processed or full of sugar are examples of those. So, stay away from those and satisfy your cravings with clean-eating foods instead.

Help reduce inflammation in the body

Inflammation is a hidden health condition that causes havoc in the body. It raises cholesterol, and joint pains, and causes hormonal imbalance to just name a few issues. Chia seeds are anti-inflammatory in nature, so adding them to your diet helps reduce inflammation levels that can be measured through CRP and ESR in blood tests.

Plant-based protein

For those who are vegetarian or just tired of eating meat, chia seeds are a good addition as a protein supplement to your diet. One serving gives you 5g of protein.

Helps manage blood sugar levels

Chia seeds can stabilize blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity. This reduces the chance of spikes and crashes sometimes experienced after meals. This is of great help to diabetics or those suffering from insulin resistance in PCOS, in particular. Add chia seeds to smoothies, salad dressing dressings, or add to your oatmeal – endless options.

Gut friendly

Chia seeds’ fibre content is incredible, considering how small they are in size: 2 tablespoons are about 10 grams of fibre. Depending on your needs, that’s between one-third of the fiber you need in a single day. Most of chia’s fiber is insoluble, which adds bulk to your stool and speeds things along, preventing irregular bowel movement. Chia seeds have some soluble fiber too, that has the opposite effect, absorbing and swelling up with water in the stomach to form a thick gel that slows down digestion. Having a balance of both kinds of fiber in your diet is optimal for a healthy gut. One thing to note is because they are so high in fiber, it’s best to add them to your daily regimen slowly. If you typically eat a lot of fiber, you’ll be okay.

Keeps you full for longer

If you’re looking for a meal add-on or snack that’ll help you stay satiated, then the combination of protein and fiber in chia seeds is a great option. Both fiber and protein take longer to move through the digestive tract than refined carbohydrates, so it keeps you full for longer.

Supports in weight loss

Since chia seeds keep up your satiety levels, it helps bring food cravings down, preventing you from over eating. This supports your weight loss journey as you’re not consuming unnecessary calories through other food sources.

