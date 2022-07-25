Discover the side effects of having tea empty stomach every morning

You may have heard that having a cup of tea with breakfast is good for your health. However, you also need to know that there are some side effects of drinking tea with an empty stomach. It can cause indigestion and heartburn, which is why it is important to drink tea with food, opines Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and a Nutritionist.

Possible side effects of having tea empty stomach every morning include:

Sleeplessness - It can be caused by the sudden changes in body temperature caused by sweating after exercising or when taking medication that needs to be taken at night before going to bed.

Headache - It could be caused by dehydration from excessive sweating or too much exercise during the day. This can be prevented by drinking plenty of water before going to bed and taking your medication at night instead of during the day, especially if you take it for heart problems such as high blood pressure or heart failure.

Bloating and gas - Another side effect of having tea empty stomach every morning is bloating or gas formation in your digestive system. When you drink hot liquids before eating food, it causes your stomach to expand and make room for food inside it. This process increases pressure inside your digestive system which leads to bloating or gas formation.

Dizziness- Caffeine is known for causing dizziness in some people. It may be due to dehydration or dehydration itself or it may be due to other reasons that we cannot identify at this moment.

Irregular Heartbeat- Caffeine has been known for increasing the heartbeat rate in some people which is called arrhythmia. This abnormal heartbeat may also lead to anxiety and panic attacks among others.

If you want to be healthy, it is important to avoid an empty stomach tea first before starting your day.

