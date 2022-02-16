Find out what is Obstructive Sleep Apnea that was the reason behind Bappi Lahiri's death

The voice that introduced the flavours of disco to the Indian music industry has now been laid to rest. Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday at the age of 69 at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

According to the doctors who had been treating him for the past few weeks, the main cause of his death was Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a condition he had been suffering from since 2021. So, let us take a look at what this condition is and how it affects a person's body.

What is obstructive sleep apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleeping disorder characterized by the repeated collapse of the upper airway. It is the most common sleep-related breathing condition. OSA occurs when the muscles that support your throat's soft tissues, such as your tongue and soft palate, relax. This causes your airway to narrow or even close, cutting off your breathing for a brief period of time.

Air should normally flow smoothly from the mouth and nose into the lungs at all times, including while sleeping. Apnea or apneic episodes are periods when breathing stops completely. The normal flow of air is repeatedly interrupted throughout the night in OSA.

There are various types of sleep apnea:

· Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common type, which occurs when the muscles in the throat relax. You may begin to jerk your body or breathe with loud gasps. This can disrupt your sleep, reduce the flow of oxygen to your vital organs, and cause irregular heart rhythms.

· Central sleep apnea occurs when your brain fails to tell your muscles to breathe due to problems with your respiratory control center.

· Complex sleep apnea syndrome, also known as treatment-emergent central sleep apnea, occurs when you have both obstructive and central sleep apnea.

What causes sleep apnea?

Excess weight and obesity, which are associated with the soft tissue of the mouth and throat, are the most common causes of obstructive sleep apnea in adults. When the throat and tongue muscles relax during sleep, this soft tissue can cause the airway to become blocked.

What are the symptoms of sleep apnea?

The signs and symptoms of obstructive and central sleep apneas overlap, sometimes making it difficult to determine which type you have. The most common signs and symptoms of obstructive and central sleep apneas include:

· Loud snoring

· Episodes in which you stop breathing during sleep — which would be reported by another person

· Gasping for air during sleep

· Awakening with a dry mouth

· Morning headache

· Difficulty staying asleep (insomnia)

· Excessive daytime sleepiness (hypersomnia)

· Difficulty paying attention while awake

· Irritability

Treatment option for sleep apnea

For milder cases of obstructive sleep apnea, your doctor might recommend lifestyle changes:

· Lose weight if you're overweight.

· Exercise regularly.

· Drink alcohol moderately, if at all. Don't drink in the hours before bedtime.

· Quit smoking.

· Use a nasal decongestant or allergy medications.

· Don't sleep on your back.

· Avoid taking sedative medications such as anti-anxiety drugs or sleeping pills.

If these measures don't improve your sleep or if your apnea is moderate to severe, then your doctor may recommend other treatments. Certain devices can help open up a blocked airway. In other cases, surgery may be necessary.

