Disha Patani’s diet and workout regime will inspire you to lose weight

Need some inspiration to work out? Disha Patani’s workout and diet plan can help!

Known as one of the fittest actors in the movie industry right now, Disha Patani always keeps people in awe of her workout regime through her Instagram feed. The Baaghi 2 actress is regular and dedicated when it comes to her fitness, giving the biggest fitness freaks a run for their money. What is great about her is that she promotes being fit in a healthy and fun way, including part exercise and part dieting. She really enjoys her workout and inspires her viewers to do the same.

If you want some deets on how she always looks so good and what she does to maintain that beautiful body, we have done some research to get you all inspired. From her workout to her diet, here are the things she does in her daily life to maintain the fitness level. Read on and get motivated.

Disha Patani's workout plan:

Disha works out twice a day to keep fit. Yes, TWICE! She starts her day with some cardio, which includes dancing, kickboxing and gymnastics. In the evening, she indulges in weight lifting. She said in an interview with Vogue that unlike the popular belief that women don’t do weight training, she believes that it is not about gender but working on your body and becoming your fittest self.

Disha always tries to include different workout regimens as she is not fond of doing a monotonous workout every day. You will often see her trying new things like dancing, Kung Fu (she is a big fan), and many more.

Disha Patani's diet plan:

Disha follows a strict diet which comprises foods high in protein and carbs. Her breakfast typically includes 2-3 eggs, milk and juice. Some days she eats cereal and milk. For dinner, she opts for foods that are high in protein like chicken, eggs, salads, brown rice or dal. Almonds and peanuts are a part of mid-day snacks.

The Cheat Day

Disha revealed in an interview that she loves cheat days. She also has a weakness for desserts, but she only eats them once a week to satisfy her sweet tooth. That’s a lot of self-control and dedication. In fact, she believes that this is what keeps her motivated.

Other Tips

1. Disha makes sure that she is getting at least 8 hours of sleep regularly.

2. Staying hydrated is extremely important to stay healthy.

3. Wear the right shoes according to your feet.

