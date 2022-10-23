Diwali 2022: Whip up these 4 healthy cookies to make your festive cheer even more joyous
Make these rich wholesome bites and sneak in the delightful and nutritional punch this Diwali with the cookie recipes listed below.
Diwali is a time when people indulge in sweets, cookies and other multiple delicacies to celebrate this joyous occasion with a more cheerful and jolly spirit. But if you are worried that the festivities and endless binging can take a toll on your health then fret not as we bring an easy guide to whip up a super nourishing batch of cookies at home so that you can enjoy the festive pleasures without any guilt. Bake these rich wholesome bites and sneak in the delightful and nutritional punch this Diwali with the cookie recipes listed below.
1. Ragi Cookies
Ingredients required
- 1 Cup Ragi Flour
- 1/2 cup Khaand or jaggery powder
- 1/2 tablespoon Cardamom powder
- A pinch of Baking Powder
- 1/2 cup Oil
- 1 Egg, whisked
- A pinch of Salt
Method
- Take a pan and mix ragi flour and cardamom powder in it. Now, transfer it to the pan and roast it slightly till the colour gets darker. Switch off the flame.
- Now, add whisked egg to this mixture along with jaggery or Khand, salt and baking powder and stir well.
- Then add the oil and mix well.
- Make cookie-shaped balls from this mixture and pre-heat and bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.
2. Nutty Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients required
- 1 cup jaggery powder
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 2 tablespoons white butter
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup oat flour
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1 cup nuts, chopped
- A pinch of baking powder
- A pinch of Cinnamon powder
Method
- Take a bowl and add all the dry ingredients to it.
- Now, slowly add the milk, stirring side by side and formulate thick dough out of it.
- Make a cookie-like shape with a cutter and sprinkle some nuts on the top and bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes at 180 C.
3. Coffee Atta Almond Cookies
Ingredients required
- 1 cup wheat flour
- 1/2 cup castor sugar
- 1/2 cup white butter
- A pinch of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon coffee powder
- 1 cup almonds, chopped
Method
- Beat jaggery powder and white butter until a little fluffy
- Now, sieve atta, baking powder, and coffee powder and add them to the mixture of jaggery powder and make a soft dough. Add milk if needed.
- Roll out cookies from this mixture and place the chopped almonds on the top and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.
4. Quinoa coconut cookies
Ingredients required
- 1 cup quinoa flour
- A pinch of baking soda and baking powder
- 1/2 cup coconut oil
- 1/2 cup jaggery powder
- 1 egg, whisked
- Few drops of orange or vanilla essence
- A cup of chopped almonds
- 1/2 cup coconut, shredded
Method
- Stary by beating jaggery powder and oil until a little fluffy. Once done, add the whisked egg and beat again until all creamy.
- Then, add a few drops of vanilla essence and beat again.
- Now, take a bowl and add quinoa flour, baking soda and baking powder and mix well.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet jaggery powder mixture and stir well into a soft dough.
- Add chopped almonds, and shredded coconut and make cookies by using a cookie cutter and bake them for 10 minutes.
