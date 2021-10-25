This Diwali prioritise your loved ones health with these 6 healthy gifting items

Diwali is a festival about showing your loved ones that you care and bonding with your family. Sending out gifts and sweets is just a simple gesture to portray that. But the last year has made us realise just how important our health is. Hence, this Diwali ditch the unhealthy mithai and chocolates and gift your loved ones these healthy items.

Dole Utsav Select Premium Organic Dried Fruits Gift Pack

This Diwali, gift your close friends and loved ones a luxurious way of eating healthy soft dried fruits. This pack contains rehydrated soft dried figs, apricots and mediterranean dates that are enriched with the real taste of luxury and nutrition. These dried fruits are all organic with no added sugar. They are rehydrated with novel methods to ensure a joyful burst of soft and juicy pleasure. Organically handpicked and pasteurised to preserve the goodness of nature, these dried fruits are rich in vitamins A, C, D and K, and Minerals for immunity, gut and bone health.

Price: Rs.1148

Phab Protein Bombs

Satisfy your loved ones’ sweet tooth cravings guilt-free with these delicious yet healthy protein bombs. Offering 20 percent protein of each, these bombs are gluten and preservative-free. With zero trans fats and nuts, they are tasty and super healthy. They make an excellent substitute for chocolates. This pack comprises four pieces each of Almond Butter, Cashew Raisin, Pistachio Protein Bombs. A perfect blend of proteins and suitable fibers.

Price: Rs.324

Prakash’s Pure & Healthy Dodha Barfi

This is an authentic and traditional range of original Indian sweets (mithai) for all occasions and purposes. These tasty and premium Dodha Barfi, is made from pure desi ghee and dry fruits and therefore, has a unique taste. It's the perfect gifting option for Diwali.

Price: Rs.330

Nutra India Keto Besan Laddu

Besan Laddu is one of the most famous Indian desserts. These ladoos are prepared with special love for your taste buds, bringing the best flavour possible. They come packed with the fresh crunch of cashew nuts and are highly nutritious and easily digestible. This product offers the same taste, feel and twice as nice as an original besan ladoo without any added calories or carbohydrates, but protein. These flavor-packed diet besan ladoo will help you manage carbs and sugar, and offer a variety of additional nutritional benefits.

Price: Rs.399

Tots and Moms Cookies

If you want to be a little unique, then you can gift your loved ones cookies this Diwali instead of the mainstream mithai and chocolates. This pack includes three types of cookies - millet and jaggery, ragi and almonds, and nuts and seeds. They act as a rich source of protein and calcium, and help in healthy growth, development and learning in kids. It contains all natural and healthy ingredients with no added sugar and baking powder.

Price: Rs.450

The Whole Truth Festive Box

This festive box contains 6 premium protein barfis in the flavours of double cocoa and cranberry packed with premium dry fruits like cashews, almonds, dates and berries. These Bar-fis are topped with 100 percent veg, ethically sourced silver (chandi) varak and have no added sugar. This pack also contains 2 vanilla scented hand-poured candles and a card.

Price: Rs.449

