DIY Face Mask: How to make a non medical mask to protect against Coronavirus at home in under 5 minutes

Almost every state in India has made it compulsary to wear a face mask while stepping out. Read on to know how you can make your own!

A disease that is on the spread is Coronavirus. The WHO has declared the virus as a pandemic as the number of cases and casualties are on a steady rise. One simple way to protect oneself from the virus is to wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. While there are a number of other prescriptions including not touching the face, staying home and more, the centres for disease control have declared it compulsory to wear a mask while heading out of home in most states in India and all over the world.

This has caused a drmatic shortage of masks as many people are stocking up and hoarding masks without being concerned about the lack of masks for others. But this should not be a reason for worry, for non-surgical face masks are extremely easy to make and require less than five minutes to make at home without stitching or sewing anything up!

Materials required:

An old t-shirt, scarf of any other cotton piece of clothing

Scissors

Elastic bands

Method:

Cut up the cloth into a large rectangular piece that can easily cover your face.

Fold in the top and bottom halves of the cloth to make it even.

Place the elastic bands on either side of the cloth and fold the cloth inwards.

Your mask is ready! Use the elastic bands to secure the cloth mask around your ears and keep it in place.

Make sure to use a cloth made of cotton to make the mask. After wearing the mask everytime you step out, eash it with soap water to get rid of the bacteria.

Credits :Pinkvilla

