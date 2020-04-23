Do Mangoes cause you to gain or lose weight? Find Out

Many people avoid eating mangoes because it makes you gain weight. It’s a myth. Mango actually can help you in weight loss if consumed with the right portion. Read on to know more.

Mango, the king of fruits, is everyone's all-time favourite. Be it raw mango or ripe mango, the National Fruit of India always win hearts across the world. Mango was first cultivated in India around 3000 years ago. Mango is cultivated from numerous species of tropical trees belonging to the flowering plant genus Mangifera. The fruit comes with ample health benefits. But it’s often regarded as the source of weight gain. But is it really logical? Does eating mangoes make you gain weight? Read below.

Weight gain with mangoes

According to nutritionists, mangoes are not associated with weight gain. It has no cholesterol in it and is salt free as well. It’s a perfect fruit for summer which nourishes the body. However, overeating mangoes causes weight gain, having mangoes without any limit will definitely make you gain weight because it increases your calorie intake. But eating this delicious fruit in a particular portion will not harm your weight.

Mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, iron, copper, potassium and they are all important for health. It’s a great energy food also that keeps you active all day. So, consuming it may even help you with weight loss. But have a check on your calorie intake.

Weight loss with mangoes

1- Mangoes are fat-free but have high sugar and calorie content. So, you can add them to your diet plan but don’t binge on mangoes.

2- Mangoes contain lot of natural sugar. So, don’t add them to your lunch routine, as health wise, it won't be beneficial and will only satisfy your sweet tooth and increase calorie content.

3- Have your mango juice in breakfast or as an evening snack. Mangoes are rich in fibre so it will benefit your snacking time.

4- You can have mangoes before a workout as they are a great energy booster.

5- Don’t add extra sweetener to your mango because it’s already high in sugar content and excess sugar will be harmful for your health.

