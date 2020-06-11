Do you experience night anxiety? Here's how to control it

Feeling all stressed up and getting panic attacks during night time? Then read on to know the causes and ways to control it.

We are now living in challenging times. Almost everyone is impacted by the spread of Coronavirus and the lockdown. Our daily routines have been upended and staying inside 4 walls of the house is the new normal. Many of us are suffering panic, anxiety-filled thoughts and attacks during the night and especially now, amid COVID times. For the unversed, the signs of anxiety include feelings of nervousness, restlessness, or worry, trouble falling asleep and gastrointestinal problems among others. Some of the common signs of a panic attacks include a sense of impending doom. increased heart rate and chest pains, shortness of breath, sweating, dizziness a feeling of detachment among others.

Due to poor sleep, the next day, we are jaded and lethargic. Anxiety is common, but sometimes it lingers around for longer than usual. As soon as the sun goes down, our fears and worries start. It is like we face all our worries on our bed and sleeping becomes impossible. Most of the time we worry about the smallest of small things. For example, you must have made a mistake at home and maybe it was not a huge one, but our anxiety makes it out to be bigger. You may end up thinking about how you can lose your job, what will happen if you lose a job and you feel guilty of several other things related to finance and career. You start anticipating things on your to-do list of the next day. It snowballs and you are left with non-stop train of thoughts.

Causes of night time anxiety

The major issue is sleep and anxiety are entangled. Lack of sleep can trigger anxiety while anxiety can also lead to poor sleep quality/insomnia. There are some medical conditions that can cause signs of anxiety such as heart disease, hyperthyroidism, diabetes, chronic pain and irritable bowel syndrome among others. So, treating them can be the first step.

It is very important to treat nighttime anxiety and address your sleep issues to have a healthy life.

1. Have a busy day

If you are tired mentally (after working) and physically (by doing activities and exercises) you will have no option but to sleep at night. After getting exhausted you will finally have a restful sleep.

2. Follow sleep schedule

If you keep changing your sleep time, you will be awake and thoughts will keep lingering. So, eat on time and do night time chores on time. So, that you can sleep as per the schedule and keep your circadian rhythm regulated.

3. Are you eating healthy?

In the lockdown, many have confessed that they have been munching more than eating and mostly unhealthy foods are being eaten. Avoid high-fat foods in the evening. Have a light dinner rich in vegetables and other easy-to-digest foods. Also avoid stimulants such as alcohol, cigarettes, and caffeine during the evening.

4. Breathing exercises and meditation

Meditation is the practice of mindfulness and even one session of meditation can be beneficial in reducing your anxiety. Breathing exercises and deep breathing can also beat anxiety as it slows your heart rate and improves your blood pressure.

5. Grounding

Anxiety can cause episodes of dissociation and one way to deal with it is grounding. Grounding techniques include both cognitive and sensory awareness, for instance touching an object or saying today’s date out loud. Do this to bring back yourself in the present state.

6. Comfortable area

Make sure to not use any gadget and cellphones before sleeping. Also, make sure that your room, pillows and mattresses are comfy.

7. A doctor or psychological help.

Sleep is very essential for our body's health and if you are experiencing night anxiety regularly then you should seek a doctor or psychologist's help. There are several psychotherapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) that can help you. Your doctor may prescribe certain medications for your anxiety.

ALSO READ: Stress vs Anxiety: What is the difference between these two? Find out

Share your comment ×