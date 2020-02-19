Do you feel sleepy every time? Check out the reason and solution to cure it

If you feel sleepy every time, then there must be some hidden reason behind it. Find out the reason and cure it with these easy tips.

Do you often feel sleepy or lethargic during the day? Generally, improper sleep makes us feel sleepy during the day, but this improper sleep is associated with several other reasons. These cause problems while sleeping which results in sleepiness during the day. According to Ayurveda, sleepiness can be associated with certain physical changes or mental stress. And if this sleepiness continues to grow then this will result in several other serious health issues. So, here are the solutions to combat the sleepiness during the day. Check them out below.

Improper sleep

It is always recommended to have 6 to 7 hours of deep sleep to kickstart the next morning on a fresh mind. So, make sure you get enough sleep at night. Also, try to avoid caffeine 3 to 4 hours before sleep as it can affect the sleep. Apart from this, stress, depression, anger may also affect our sleep at night.

Heavy meal

You should always avoid having a heavy meal before hitting the bed at night. Try to keep it as light as possible. You can also consult a dietician for it.

Negative force of the body

People with a negative outlook towards life may also suffer from disturbed sleep patterns. They should opt for yoga and do it regularly.

Any hidden disease

Any disease may have caught your health, like diabetes, which is not allowing you to have a good sleep at night thus makes you feel sleepy during the day. So, it's better to go for a periodic check-up to stay healthy.

Results of feeling sleepy:

If you continue to feel sleepy during the day, then this may lead to several problems such as:

Headache.

Body ache.

Losing interest in everything.

Lack of concentration at work or studies.

Stress and depression.

Indigestion.

Boredom and fatigue.

Tips to feel fresh and have a deep sleep at night:

1- If you feel sleepy during the day then take a short nap. But don't sleep for more than 15-30 minutes.

2- Do some light yoga or exercises to pump oxygen to every part of your body.

3- Practice breathing exercises like Pranayama regularly.

7- Add more fruits to your diet to keep yourself hydrated and nourished.

8- Limit your alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking.

Read More