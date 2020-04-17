Do you get leg cramps? Symptoms, causes and home remedies to cure Varicose Veins

Do you experience leg cramps, especially at night? Everything you need to know about varicose veins.

Do you have leg cramps at night? Have you ever woken up from sleep with a painful leg? Most of the time leg cramps occur when the muscles in the leg suddenly become tight and painful, which is where varicose veins are found. People suffering from varicose veins are more likely to get muscle cramps as compared to those without varicose veins. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Resources, women are at a higher risk of developing varicose veins than men.

Varicose veins are large, damaged and swollen veins that often appear on the legs and feet. That’s because standing and walking put more pressure on the lower body. It occurs when the veins aren’t functioning properly. When they prevent the blood from flowing backwards, it results in leakage and pooling of blood that causes them to enlarge and cause cramping. It can cause aching pain and discomfort. Some of the common causes of varicose veins include pregnancy, menopause, older age, standing for long periods of time, obesity and family history.

Symptoms of Varicose Veins

Varicose veins can be painful and may show associated symptoms including:

Dark purple or blue veins. Twisted and bulging veins. Heavy and achy feeling in the legs. Muscle cramping and swelling in the lower legs. Worsened pain after sitting or standing for a long time. Skin discolouration around the veins. Itching around one or more veins.

How can you prevent varicose veins?

If it is not too painful, you might not require treatment at all. However, if the symptoms show and are extremely painful, getting medical treatment in such cases is required.

But there are a number of lifestyle changes that might help you get rid of varicose veins, including:

Exercise

One of the healthiest self-care ways to keep diseases and other health problems at bay. Exercising will help prevent and relieve cramps by boosting blood circulation and preventing the build-up of toxins in the body.

Warm shower

A warm shower bath can help relax the muscles. You can use a heating pad, hot water bottle or an ice pack to cool the inflamed muscles.

Do not sit or stand for long

Standing and sitting in one position for a long tie can cause pressure in the veins and might lead to swollen and achy veins.

Eat a healthy diet

Incorporate healthy eating habits in your diet. Avoid eating foods high in salt as they cause water retention which might add to the problem to varicose veins. Instead drink more water, eat foods high in complex carbs, protein, fibre, potassium, magnesium and healthy fats.

Compression Stockings

It aids the muscles and veins to move blood toward the heart by applying pressure to the legs. You can easily find them at a pharmacy.

Elevate the legs

Keeping your legs elevated can help improve blood circulation and reduce the pressure in the veins. Elevate the legs at the same height as your heart. You can elevate them while at work, sitting or at rest.

Get in shape

This one is a long-term solution. People who are overweight are more likely to experience varicose veins. Shedding the extra kilos can reduce the added pressure on the veins and reduce the swelling and pain.

Do not wear tight clothing

Tight-fitted clothes might restrict blood flow, which is why you should wear loose-fitting clothes that let your veins breathe.

Also, if you suffer from varicose veins, try wearing flats instead of heels.

Massage the leg

Use a gentle oil and massage it on the affected area which will help with blood circulation and alleviate the pain. Remember not to put too much pressure on the veins as it might do more damage than good.

When to see a doctor?

If you have made the necessary lifestyle changes in your daily life, but it hasn’t stopped your condition from getting worse, then you should see a doctor. After a proper diagnosis, your doctor will recommend the medical procedure that will help you get rid of varicose veins.

