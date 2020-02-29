Do you have body pain? THIS is why your neck and shoulders hurt after a run

Leg pain is common after you go on a run, but if your experiencing an upper body pain as well, then here's the reason behind it. Read below to find out how you can deal with the upper body pain after the run.

Exercise of any form is great for the body. Especially with the lifestyle that we are leading, incorporating exercise in our lives has become a necessity. Be it going for yoga, pilates, brisk walk or run- we make sure to do something to not only to stay in shape, but also because it works as a great stress reliever. When it comes to workout, a lot of people choose running to stay fit, and after their run, at times they experience intense neck and shoulder pain.

After hitting the road for 2-3 km, they experience an odd discomfort in their upper body, which often leaves them puzzled. Leg pain after the run is common, but shoulder pain is slightly uncommon. And if you are experiencing the same off lately, then read below to find out the answer behind it.

If your upper body pains after a run, it means that your upper-body posture was incorrect while you were running. Since the posture was incorrect, there was an accidental strain on the neck and shoulder that lead to soreness.

When it comes to forms, you have to make sure to maintain the form for every kind of exercise you are doing. It's essential since neglecting your upper-body posture can also become a problem when you are running to stay fit.

Slouching and rounding your shoulders forward while running is some of the common problems that lead to neck and shoulder pain. Apart from this, a lack of flexibility in the upper body, middle spine, and shoulders also add to the problem.

To maintain the right posture, here are a few things that you need to keep in mind.

Your shoulders should be down and pulled back. Do not slouch, let it loose and relax. When it comes to arms, let your arms swing freely. Your fists should be firm, not too tight. Clenching your hands or a tight fist can also lead to tension in your upper body.

However, if you feel the pain or strain in your neck and shoulders, check your posture. To improve your compliance, drink plenty of water and do not forget to warm up properly before your run.

