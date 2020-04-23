Do you have Dermatillomania or skin picking disorder? Here's how to overcome it

To avoid Coronavirus, one of the preventive measures is to avoid touching the face. Are you having a problem overcoming skin picking habit? Then read on.

Coronavirus pandemic is the hottest topic in the world as several nations are fighting to stop the spread of it. Following the practice of self-quarantine and basic hygiene is the need of the hour as there is no vaccine or cure available to date. One of the major prevention tips is to avoid touching face as the chances of getting infected get higher. But this precautionary measure could be a task for someone who has skin picking disorder also known as Dermatillomania or Excoriation disorder? We asked Dr. Apratim Goel, Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio to tell us in detail about this disorder and how one can overcome it.

When asked what Dermatillomania or skin picking disorder? She said, "It is an overwhelming urge which makes you unable to stop picking your skin, causing abrasions, bleeding or bruising; picking on acne, moles, spots, or scars to try to smoothen or perfect the skin. People do these things when they’re either over-stimulated, meaning anxious or stressed, angry, or even happily excited, or they do it when they’re under-stimulated, meaning when they’re bored, tired, or sedentary. Additionally, it can also be a sign of an underlying body dysmorphic disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder if it is occurring in conjunction with other compulsive behaviors such as excessive hand washing, cleaning, hair pulling (a.k.a trichotillomania) or nail picking among others."

She added, "The behavior is a stress relief habit during a time of stress. The repetitive action and control that skin picking gives may provide relief from other events that can’t be controlled."

How can one overcome skin picking disorder?

1. Recognize the triggers: One should notice when and where you commonly pick. In this way, situations, thoughts, feelings can be recognized and it will help to break the skin pricking cycle.

2. If you have an underlying skin condition such as acne or moles and predisposing you to pick, consult your dermatologist, and get it treated.

3. Keep your nails short and if possible, cover your hands with gloves to avoid picking.

4. Try to consciously resist picking for one minute when you get the urge and gradually increase the time.

5. Keep your hands busy to distract yourself from picking. This could include clenching, unclenching your hands or squeezing a stress ball or playing with a Rubik's cube or massaging. These ways will help you overcome skin picking behavior gradually.

6. Keep the skin moisturized or covered with makeup or adhesive bandages.

7. Formal cognitive behavioral therapy can be useful to break the skin picking cycle, this is usually done by a clinical psychologist (for example, habit reversal therapy or hypnotherapy).

