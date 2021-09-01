Do you have warts? Here are some expert tips to get rid of them

A wart is a common but annoying skin growth on the skin, and its growth can be seen anywhere on the feet, face, legs, even on genitals. It totally depends on where the growth appears, dermatologists will recommend you the wart treatment options. Warts pop out when the skin cells are infected with a virus called Human PapillomaVirus (HPV).

In certain cases, HPV can be transmitted by physical touch, but unlike other viral infections, the growth is steady. The more prevalent types of skin warts which can easily be seen in areas like on feet, hands and other non-genital areas of the body are also caused by strains of HPV.

Types of warts and their causes:

Common warts: Mostly they can be found on fingers or toes and around the nails.

Plantar warts: it is seen over the sole of the foot, and they usually appear in bunches, and this kind of wart sometimes can be painful.

Plane warts: Most prevalent areas are the face, beard area, hands and shin. They are found in scattered patterns.

Filiform warts: There are some warts that have long thread-like growth and can be seen commonly over the nose area and face.

Mucosal warts: Present in the oral cavity over the lips and mouth.

Treatment options

Treatment options are either topical medications that are applied over the area or some dermatological procedures for quick removal like:

Cryotherapy: Which freezes the wart’s growth and is done in multiple sessions and takes almost 1 to 2 weeks to heal.

Electrosurgery: Used for prompt removal in large and resistant warts.

Surgery: It usually takes about 1-2 weeks for warts to blister and falls off after surgical removal.

How should you be attentive towards spreading warts to others?

Do not pick at your wart it will go worse. Always wear shoes in public if your wart is on your foot. Keep the wart dry as much as possible. Never allow anyone to touch your wart except your doctor or treating the person. Do not scratch your wart.

About the author: Dr Syed Nazim, Dermatologist, Aesthetic & Hair Transplant Surgeon, Royal Lush Skin & Hair Clinic, New Delhi.

