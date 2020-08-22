Do you have a weak immune system? THESE signs will tell it all

The immune power of our body protects it from all kinds of microorganisms that can cause diseases. But a weak immunity system can’t save us from the harmful germs and bacteria. Hence you need to understand if your body has a weak immune system with these signs.

The immune system works constantly in our body to protect it from all kinds of invading germs, bacteria, virus, pathogens, parasitic worms etc. Our resistance power is divided into two sections- the innate immune system and the adaptive immune system. When we have a weak immune system, then our bodies tend to get sick frequently with different health issues. Cold and cough become very common problems then.

So, it’s always advisable to work for improving the resistance power to get a healthy body and stay protected from diseases. But would you know that your immune power is getting weak? Certain signs in your health can give you the signal that you need to work on it.

What are the signs of a weak immune system?

Frequent cold and infections

It’s normal to catch a cold and infections two to three times a year with coughs and sneezes. And it stays for 7 to 10 days normally. But if you tend to catch them more frequently in one year then you have a weak immune system.

Autoimmune disease

This happens due to either overactive immune system or abnormally weak resistance power. When the system is overactive then it damages body tissues. And the second one damages the body’s ability to fight with pathogens.

Delayed growth and development

Children with a weak immune system may even have a problem with the normal rate. This can also cause malnutrition. So, doctors always recommend increasing protein in your kid’s diet.

Blood disorders

Weak resistance power of our body may also cause certain blood disorders like anaemia, haemophilia, blood clots etc.

Organ inflammation

When body tissues are damaged by toxins, bacteria, heat or trauma, then it causes organ inflammations which directly slow down the body’s immune power. If damaged body tissues lead to inflammations, then you have a weak immunity power.

Digestive problems

A healthy digestive system is also key to a healthy body and strong immune power. Because many beneficial microorganisms or healthy bacteria are there in our gut that enhances the resistance power of the body. So, if you tend to have constipation, diarrhoea, bloating frequently, then your immune power is low.

Skin problems

Skin issues are also a sign of having a weak resistance power of our body. Some common skin problems are rashes, dry skin, lupus on the skin etc.

Stress

High-stress levels often interfere with the normal functioning of the immunity levels. As a result, it causes inflammation and reduces white blood cells.

Slow healing

If your cuts and wounds take a prolonged time to heal then maybe your immune system is not working up to the mark.

Constant fatigue

After a tough and busy schedule, it’s normal to feel tired and exhausted. But if you keep feeling tired even after getting proper rest then it’s probably because of your immune power.

How to improve a weak immunity system?

You can take these steps to improve your immunity levels:

1.Quit smoking

2.Regular workout.

3.A healthy diet that includes fruits and veggies.

4. Maintain a healthy body weight.

5.Moderation in drinking alcohol.

6. Have sound sleep at night.

7. Wash hands frequently to avoid germs and bacteria.

8. Don't forget to wash fruits, veggies and meats properly before cooking or consuming.

DISCLAIMER: If things get worse, then it's always recommended consulting your doctor

