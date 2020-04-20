Do your feet keep hurting? THESE health problems could be the reason

Do your feet hurt? Here are 6 reasons why your feet might be hurting.

Our feet are the ones that support our whole-body weight during walking and strenuous exercise. Walking is one of the easiest and most-effective exercises but not when you’re dealing with foot pain. Foot pain can affect anyone at any age under any circumstances. It could be an occasional ache that fades away with time or it could be an underlying health condition that might hurt when you walk and won’t go away.

It is also a major reason why people frequently visit an orthopedist. With 28 bones, 30 joints and more than 100 muscles, there is a lot you can injure in your foot. Overusing, injuries or conditions causing inflammation can cause foot pain. If you’re someone with foot pain so bad you find it difficult even to walk, then read on.

Here are 6 of the most common causes of foot pain you should know about.

Plantar Fasciitis

A common condition that causes heel pain. It causes inflammation in tissue, called the plantar fascia, which runs across the bottom of the foot. It connects the heel bones to the feet. People with plantar fasciitis may experience a throbbing pain that occurs mostly in the morning. It is common in runners, obese people and those who wear unsupportive shoes.

The pain may lessen if you move but may worsen if you exercise. It can be treated with pain medication or physical therapy.

Tendinitis

This is a condition that irritates the thick, fibrous cords that attach the muscles to the bones. Symptoms of which may include a dull ache while moving, tenderness and mild swelling.

Pain medication can ward off the problem but in rare cases, your doctor might suggest physical therapy, injections or surgery depending on the cause and severity of your condition.

Turf Toe

It is a sprain that affects the main joint of the big toe. It occurs when you bend the toe too far upward. It is common among athletes. You may experience it during walking or running. The common symptoms of turf toe are pain, swelling and trouble moving the joint. Mild cases of turf toe can easily be treated with rest, compression or elevation but it can worsen with time if left untreated.

Osteoarthritis

It is the most common form of arthritis that affects millions of people around the world. It most often affects the big toe and the midfoot. It usually occurs when the protective cartilage wears down. It can damage different joints of the body.

Symptoms of osteoarthritis can be managed but the damage can’t be reversed. An active lifestyle, healthy weight and eating habits alongside some treatments might slow down its progression.

Calluses

Calluses or corns develop when your skin tries to protect you against friction and pressure. They are thick layers of skin which are unpleasant to look at. They can be painful if they’re thick and you might find it difficult to walk.

It can be prevented by soaking your feet in warm water or wearing shoes that give your feet enough room to breathe.

Flat Feet

Flat feet is a common condition that occurs when the arches on the inside of your feet are flattened. It usually occurs at birth but it can also occur after an injury or ligament tear. People with diabetes and arthritis are more likely to suffer from the condition.

There are no such signs of flat feet but some people might experience heel or foot pain. The pain may worsen with activity or your foot may swell.

Treatment

Foot pain can be difficult to manage but it can be prevented with the right treatment. One of the most effective ways to treat foot pain is physical therapy. If you have already tried gentle stretches and the pain still persists, then consult a doctor or visit a physical therapist who can help you get rid of the inflammation.

