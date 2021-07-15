Does hand hygiene reduce infections? Here’s what an expert has to say

Hand washing has an insane amount of benefits and can help prevent allergies and infections. It is the need of the hour to wash your hands from time to time, lead a germ-free and healthy life.

Do you often fall sick and are unable to understand the reason behind it? Are you willing to get rid of the germs from your hands? Covid-19 is known to spread via handshake. So, do you wish to keep Covid-19 at bay? Then, stick to a proper handwashing technique to keep viruses and bacteria at bay.

Hand hygiene is also termed hand washing. Washing hands is probably the first rule of hygiene we learn from our childhood days. It is the simplest and one of the most effective methods to keep germs away. It is an act of cleaning hands with or without water and soap for removing soil, dirt, and dust from our hands. You will be shocked to know that a large number of germs, viruses, and bacteria enter our body via hands and food by raising the risk of allergies and COVID-19 infection.

One may face health issues like gastrointestinal infections like salmonella, respiratory infections, food poisoning, respiratory infections, skin infections, and even influenza if hands aren’t washed properly. Not only this, people tend to touch the dirty door knobs, faucets, dusty windows, keys, countertops, wallets, and furniture and forget to wash their hands. Also, remember not to touch your face, mouth, or eyes after touching the dirty surfaces. Hence, it is essential to follow good hand hygiene habits. Hand washing is the best way to kill germs.

Know when to wash your hands:

​​After visiting the washroom.

​Before having the meal.

Before and after cooking.

Before and after changing the nappies of the baby.

After using a handkerchief or tissue for coughing or sneezing.

Before taking medication.

After touching the doorknob, kitchen countertop, wallets, keys, remote, and doors.

After touching animals or handling the garbage.

Before and after being around sick people.

How to wash your hands properly?

1. Wash your hands with clear water from the tap. Apply soap to your hands.

2. Rub your hands properly and wash the back of the hands, wrists, between the fingers, and even under your nails.

3. Lather for at least 20 seconds. Make sure that no traces of soap are left behind.

4. Dry your hands with a clean towel. Keep a separate towel for each family.

5. If you are unable to wash your hands for some reason then just use a hand sanitiser to kill the germs. Be vigilant and take care! Stay safe!

About the author: Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur

