Does seed cycling help to balance your hormones? Read on to find out

In the ideal world, a woman would find her body has estrogen and progesterone in perfect balance. But today, certain aspects such as stress, lifestyle disorders like Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and even environmental toxins have disturbed the balance of hormones. This causes hormonal imbalance, which in turn disrupts sleep patterns, causes mood swings, fertility issues, fatigue, and even a loss of libido in some females. Furthermore, a woman might experience hair fall and even excessive weight gain as a result. Luckily, naturopathy offers seed rotation as a means to help balance hormones.

How does it work?

If you seek to remedy the hormonal imbalance in your system, then seed cycling may be for you. It entails including fresh seeds as a part of your diet at very specific times during your hormone cycle, as the nutrients in these seeds comprise healthy levels of hormones that can help strike a balance. For the uninitiated, a woman’s cycle entails a follicular as well as a luteal phase. Hence a mindful consumption of predetermined seeds can improve your estrogen level at the time of the follicular phase, and progesterone levels for the luteal phase.

Flaxseed and pumpkin seeds for the follicular phase

The first phase is between days 1 and 14 (ideally when you ovulate) is when a woman’s system creates estrogen. Eat 1 tablespoon of flaxseed and pumpkin seeds every day during these days to read the benefits of seed cycling. This is because these seeds contain phytoestrogens that are a natural source of estrogen.

Sunflower and sesame seeds for the luteal phase

The second phase is between days 15-28 when progesterone levels spike. Hence, a spoonful of sunflower and sesame seeds every day can help during the luteal phase. The progesterone in your system gets a boost from the zinc and Vitamin E found in each of these seed types.

You must remember to seed cycle responsibly and consider this method a part of your other efforts to regulate your hormones. When practiced along with a healthy diet and exercise, it can help balance your hormones to a great extent.

