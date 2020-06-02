Dopamine VS Serotonin: What is the difference between these two happy hormones?

Dopamine and serotonin play a major role in our emotional and mental well-being. Dopamine resides in the brain and serotonin in the digestive system. Read on to know the differences and relations between them.

Dopamine and Serotonin are popularly known as happy hormones that play a major role in our mood and emotions. They also have importance in certain mental health conditions like low mood and depression. These two are messenger or neurotransmitters that take part in many functions of the body including, sleep, memory, metabolism and emotional well-being.



These two hormones should be in balance in the body, otherwise, imbalances will create certain health issues. Generally, they both are known as happy hormones. But what are the exact difference between them? Today, we have discussed the differences between Dopamine and serotonin in this article. Read on to know them.

Dopamine and Serotonin- How do they work?



Dopamine

Dopamine is released by neurons and they carry signals in those neurons. It is used to create two chemicals norepinephrine and epinephrine. Dopamine also plays a major role to make us feel rewarded along with motivation, desire, craving etc. This hormone is also used to handle these body functions:

Mood

Sleep

Learning

Alertness

Blood flow

Urine output

Movement

Serotonin

This is another neurotransmitter that is used by the brain to send signals to other parts of the body. This hormone is mostly found in the enterochromaffin cells, where it improves and regulates the digestive system. Apart from digestion, Serotonin is involved in some other bodily functions, like:

Sleep-wake cycle

Mood and emotions

Metabolism

Appetite

Concentration

Cognition

Hormonal activity

Blood clotting



Differences between these two happy hormones

These two neurotransmitters are used for sending signals to different parts of the body and in our emotional well-being. But there are certain differences between them. Dopamine transfers the signals that control body movements and coordination. And it also works in the pleasure and reward section of the brain. Spikes in Dopamine levels may even lead to taking drugs and engaging in gambling. A sudden increase in the levels of Dopamine can be addictive.

Serotonin is also important to regulate our mood and emotions. But it is predominantly used to regulate digestive systems including gut motility, metabolism, appetite etc.

The relation between Dopamine and Serotonin

Neurotransmitters cannot work independently; so, it's similar in these two happy hormones as well. They interact and affect each other for body functions. So, low levels of one of them affect the other one and its function. For example, low levels of serotonin affect the Dopamine and increase its levels. Since dopamine controls the reward-seeking system in the brain, high levels of it make people behave impulsively. Serotonin causes impulsive behavior in us and dopamine inhibits impulsivity. They may also have opposite effects on appetite. Serotonin suppresses appetite and low levels of dopamine can increase hunger.

Having too high or too low levels of dopamine or serotonin is harmful to us. There should be a healthy balance between them.

Foods to have for dopamine

Dairy foods like cheese, milk, yoghurt

Unprocessed meats like chicken

Eggs

Omega-3 rich fish like Salmon

Fruits and veggies

Dark chocolate

Nuts like almonds, walnuts etc

Foods to have for serotonin

Eggs

Cheese

Pineapple

Tofu

Nuts and seeds

Turkey

Salmon.

