Dos and Don’ts of intimate hygiene for teens

Keeping up with comprehensive cleansing and vaginal hygiene has become an important aspect of a woman's lifestyle. Itching, burning, and discomfort are all symptoms of poor hygiene. Have a look at some ways to maintain intimate hygiene.

Maintaining Cleanliness

Inculcate the habit of cleaning your body regularly. Include an intimate wash product into your regular bath routine. Start with a gentle, natural product, intimate care wash or foam. If you work out and sweat or go swimming, you may wash off with an intimate wash solution afterward to avoid irritations.

Menstrual Hygiene

When a tween or teen is on her period, the doctor says there isn't much difference in basic feminine hygiene other than understanding how to use the feminine hygiene product of choice. Parents should also discuss puberty, menstruation, and which products will work best for their girls. They should then provide them with a little bundle of wipes and sanitiser to ensure hygiene. She may be prepped with period knowledge, and how to maintain emotional and vaginal balance throughout that time of the month to assist her to get through this tough period.

Use the appropriate product

Soaps, deodorants and talcum powder are strictly prohibited! Intimate washes are formulated specifically for the sensitive and fragile skin surrounding the vulva. Many feminine hygiene products contain chemicals or fragrances that might irritate the vagina or affect its pH balance, resulting in a fishy odour.

Stay Dry

Use cotton underwear, even though the lace ones appear to be quite nice. Include panty liners in your routine and make sure they are washed on a regular basis. Moisture build-up is harmful to the vagina. By keeping the fort dry, you can say goodbye to fungal diseases. Change panties atleast twice a day to keep the vaginal area dry.

Managing Pubic Hair

Increased bacterial infection might be caused by a full bush. If one wants to keep pubic hair is a personal preference, make sure you have a healthy environment down there. Because pubic hair serves as protection, it is best to keep it trimmed to a reasonable length.

It is your job as a parent to carefully prepare your growing girl about the fundamentals of regular intimate hygiene and how she may remain on top of period hygiene as well.

Proper Period Care

Tampons, vaginal cups, and pads work well during periods as long as they are replaced at regular intervals.

Causes of Vaginal Infections:

Though the vagina is self-defensive in nature, it is the vulva that needs to be cleaned. Infection of the vulva has grown more prevalent in recent years, with the major cause being a change in lifestyle, and intimate wash works as the greatest remedy to this.

1. Bacterial Vaginosis- This happens because of upset in the balance between healthy and harmful bacteria present normally in the vagina.

2. Yeast infections - Candida albicans is the most common fungus that causes yeast infections. Antifungal bacteria in your vagina can be reduced by a variety of factors, including medications. This decrease might result in fungal overgrowth and infection.

3. Trichomoniasis - This vaginal infection is caused by a protozoan parasite that is spread through sexual contact.

4. Irritants- Soaps, body washes, aromas, and vaginal contraception can all irritate your vagina. This may result in inflammation. Tight-fitting clothing can also create heat rashes that irritate your vagina.

When it comes to teen hygiene, getting them started early would undoubtedly benefit them immensely. Every home needs a frank discussion about intimate hygiene. Incorporating these intimate hygiene recommendations into your daily routine will have no negative consequences.

About the author: Dr Bharathi Ramesh, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology Motherhood Hospital Banashankari, Bangalore

