Dr Amol Ashok Ambekar says 'Prevention is better than cure'; provides a checklist to follow

The Coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for all of us to function as the world has come to a standstill. The constantly spreading virus has caused fear among the minds of people. While it has been a difficult time for the people, it is a challenging one for the healthcare workers. They have been on the frontline while dealing with this virus so, we thought of having a one on one conversation with a Dr Amol Ashok Ambekar and here’s how it went -

He started off by saying that it’s not just Corona that they have to deal with. ‘Corona or any other disease doctor has to treat patients every day for various illness. By reading various articles people are afraid whether they will also get Corona or if get attacked by the disease will they get right and timely treatment. In such circumstances, people keep faith in us.’

He also spoke about how people are scared, ‘A number of patients have told me that they have only come to me out of fear and want to talk to me. They have inspired me to go to my clinic every day. Being in this profession and being available for people is my responsibility. It’s very important for me as a doctor to not just treat my patients but also boost their confidence. ‘

Adding to all of this, he gave us a checklist to follow:

- Prevention is better than cure and I would request people to stay at home and stay safe.

- Don’t go out unless unavoidable. If people are from other places then they should speak to police or government authorities.

- If you feel any symptoms then immediately get yourself tested and based on the reports please either get admitted or isolate yourself from others. This has to be followed without fail or else other family members will get infected.

- Even when you are out to buy things ensure that you keep a distance of two to three metres. Don’t just wash hands but maintain cleanliness. Healthy food, yoga and exercises are very important.

- Your diet should have warm water, lemons, mangoes, oranges daily. By maintaining self-discipline, we all should be able to overcome this disease.

