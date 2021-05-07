Dr Bipin Jibhkate opines on the dos and don’ts of treating a COVID 19 patient at home

If you have been tested positive for COVID 19 but have mild symptoms, then your treatment at home should be maintained with certain protocols. So, Dr. Bipin Jibhkate, Consultant Critical Care Medicine and ICU Director Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, provides a complete guide of treating a COVID 19 patient at home in the right way.

The second wave of COVID-19 has left the country completely ruined from several aspects. We are now dealing with several deaths and the unavailability of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines. So, in this crisis, if a COVID 19 positive patient can be treated initially at home with the right method, then he might be saved. But this cannot and should not be done without consulting a doctor who will always be there to check on you. Hence, Dr. Bipin Jibhkate, consultant critical care medicine, and ICU director Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, gives a complete guide of how a COVID 19 patient can be treated at home.

Dos

1. If you have mild symptoms, then you can stay at home and take treatment. Isolate yourself in a separate room that has an attached bathroom.

2. If you have a low-grade fever then you can take paracetamol.

3. Check your fever and oxygen levels at least 10-15 times a day. You can set a reminder for that on your mobile.

4. If the oxygen level is between 94-100 then you don’t have to worry. If it drops down then contact your doctor.

5. Have liquids at least 8-10 glasses of water.

Don’ts

1. Don’t take steroids or remdesivir without a doctor’s prescription if you have mild symptoms.

2. If the symptoms are severe then stay in touch with your doctor from time to time. If there is a high viral load then you will get a fever for at least 5-7 days and your oxygen level will be low. So, keep checking the fever and oxygen level.

3. If the oxygen level is going down then go to the hospital immediately. For this, first, try to check with the nearby hospital regarding the availability of beds. Know which hospitals have a ventilator, and ICU.

4. Do not take any medication without a doctor’s prescription. And never take any medicines that you have read about in the internet.

5. Even if you have oxygen cylinder arrangements at home just try to admit the patient to the hospital as they can lose their lives. Don’t take treatment at home if symptoms are severe.

6. High fever for more than 7 days, low oxygen levels, diarrhea, breathing problems and chest pain are some of the symptoms that indicate you need immediate hospitalisation.

