Dr Monica Goel shares how can we have a healthy heart by preventing Triglycerides

Unhealthy food habits and lifestyle are one of the major factors for having high levels of Triglycerides. So, Dr Monica Goel, Consultant Physician at P.D Hinduja Hospital and MRC shares tips on how people can reduce the risk of high Triglycerides and have a healthy heart by leading a good lifestyle.

Triglycerides are a type of body fat or lipid found in the blood. When we eat then our body transforms the calories into triglycerides if they don't need to be used right then. Eventually, the Triglycerides are stored in the fat cells and later hormones release them for energy between meals. But the increased level of triglycerides has also high levels of cholesterol, high levels of non-HDL cholesterol that can be a major deterrent to a patient’s health. The increase in triglycerides create a prothrombotic milieu in the patients’ bloodstream and thus predispose the patient for increased risk of heart attack, acute coronary syndrome, brain stroke and atherosclerosis in other vessels of the body. Increased triglycerides are primarily because of altered lifestyle, excessive smoking, alcohol intake, food with fatty acids, and hydrogenated fats. Elevated triglycerides can also be hereditary.

Excessive smoking, alcohol and lack of exercise form a major determining factor for a person to have an altered lipid profile, especially elevated level of triglycerides. A normal level or triglyceride is below 200. Some patients may have 500 or even a 1,000 mg per deciliter of triglyceride. This brings a patient at a very high risk of suffering from an acute coronary syndrome which at times can be fatal even at a younger age. This happens if proper care and attention are not given to an adequate lifestyle. So, Dr Monica Goel, Consultant Physician at P.D Hinduja Hospital and MRC shares some tips to reduce the risk of Triglycerides.

Here's what you should know about Triglycerides:

Reason for increased Triglycerides

Some patients may have increased triglycerides if they are hypothyroid, insulin resistance or have antecedent diabetes mellitus. Patients with diabetes or impaired insulin resistance would have a defect in their fatty acid metabolism leading to the cascade of factors which then convert the fatty acids, glycerol and chylomicrons into triglycerides. Same holds for the patients with hypothyroidism. There is a complex metabolic pathway in these patients. There are a steroid receptor binding protein and certain cholesteryl ester factors that increase in the blood of these patients further leading to a defective transport of blood and thus increasing the cholesterol level. These increased triglycerides can also predispose the patients to increased risk of pancreatitis.

How to regulate the level of Triglycerides?

The best ways to control the triglyceride level are:

Regular exercise and physical activity

Cessation of smoking and alcohol intake in moderation

Avoiding junk food, trans fats, hydrogenated fatty acids

Choosing healthier multigrain options for daily consumption

Having less calorie dense food

Avoiding white flour, white sugar and all-purpose refined flours etc.

Prevention tips for Triglycerides:

When the triglyceride levels are beyond the limit, then a physician would prescribe certain medications that would bring about a change in the way the triglycerides or the lipid particles and fat droplets are transported to the bloodstream with which the triglyceride levels can be brought down. Increased triglyceride levels should definitely not be ignored and a doctor must be consulted as soon as possible. Because if an individual has a pro-triglyceride or lipid profile which is deranged and if the patient also has under-lined diabetes, hypertension, obesity with lack of physical access and sedentary lifestyle then he may have an increased risk of the propensity of developing fatal cardiac problems like acute coronary syndrome, brain stroke, peripheral atherosclerosis (peripheral vascular disease) or pancreatitis.

Hence, good healthy eating habits and a good lifestyle cannot be overlooked in order to have a good lipid profile and a good healthy heart.

