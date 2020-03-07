Dragon Fruit: Here's why you should add this fruit to your diet

Dragon Fruit: Today we have compiled a list of reasons why one should include this fruit in their daily diet. Read on to know more.

Dragon fruit which is also known strawberry pear is a tropical fruit. It has quite a distinctive look and is quite popular among health and fitness conscious people. The same is a superfood as it is full of vital nutrients. One can enjoy dragon fruit by directly snacking on it or by adding salads, smoothies and yogurt among others.

Speaking of its nutrient profile, the fruit is chock-full of nutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, fibre, iron, magnesium and vitamins among others. Aside from essential nutrients, it also packs healthy compounds such as polyphenols, carotenoids and betacyanins.

Today we have compiled a list of health benefits of Dragon fruit.

1. Aids in weight loss

Dragon fruit is ideal for weight watchers as they are not just packed with nutrients but also low in calories. The high fibre content also plays the role to maintain a healthy weight and by keeping health issues at bay.

2. Helps to fight diseases

Health subject readers must be aware that the inclusion of anti-oxidant rich foods is of utmost importance as they fight free radicals which can lead to cell damage and inflammation which in turn can lead to chronic health issues such as cancer, heart ailments, diabetes and arthritis among others. Dragon fruit has a good amount of antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Betalains and Carotenoids that can combat oxidative stress.

3. Promotes better gut

Dragon fruit is loaded with prebiotics and the same help to improve the number of good bacteria. The risks of infection in the digestive tract and diarrhea also reduces thanks to prebiotics. The same can also improve irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

4. Helps to improve immunity

The vitamin C and carotenoids in the fruit can aid in boosting the immune system and prevent infection by protecting our white blood cells.

5. Helpful for people who are anemic (low levels of iron)

There are very few fruits that have iron content in it and dragon fruit is one of them. Iron is one of the crucial macronutrients as it helps to transfer oxygen to all the parts of the body and also aids in breaking down food into energy. The best part of the dragon fruit is that it is also rich in Vitamin C and this particular vitamin aids in proper absorption of iron.

Credits :health line

