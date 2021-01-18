Dread the idea of planning Keto friendly meals everyday? Try these easy recipes perfect for Keto dieters

So in your whim to lose weight, you have started following the famous Keto diet. To make your job easier we have for you some Keto-friendly recipes to easily plan your meals.

One of the most talked-about and popular diets is the Keto diet. Keto diet or ketogenic diet is a low-carb diet that includes foods that are high in fat and low in carbs. It follows the method of replacing carbohydrates by fat thereby improving the body ability to burn fat for energy.

It includes foods such as eggs, fish, nuts, butter, meats, etc. While being on this diet, it can be quite a task to think of recipes that would match your requirements. So here are 5 easy low-carb recipes that you can try while being on a Keto diet.

Butter Chicken

Marinate the chicken pieces in a mix of yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, turmeric powder and garam masala for an hour. Fry the marinated chicken in oil and keep aside. In a pan, fry sliced onions, minced ginger and garlic in oil. Add tomato puree, salt, red chilli powder and some cream. Add the chicken pieces and water as required and cook for 2-3 minutes. Serve hot.

Fish Tikka

Preheat the oven to 180 degree celsius. Mix some onion paste, ginger garlic paste, yoghurt, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt, red chilli powder and lime juice and marinate the fish with this mixture for an hour. Put the fish on skewers along with some roughly chopped bell peppers and onions and bake for 15 minutes.

Stuffed Cabbage

Grind some tomatoes, onions and garlic to make a smooth paste. Season this with some red chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Blanch the cabbage leaves for 1-2 minutes in boiling water. Saute the paste and minced chicken in oil for a minute in a pan. In a baking tray, scoop this filling in the cabbage leaves and roll them tightly. Bake for 30-35 minutes at 180 degree celsius.

Mac n Cheese

Cook the macaroni in boiling water with a pinch of salt for 2 minutes and strain. In a pan, heat some butter and add in refined flour, milk and cheeses like cheddar and mozzarella. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pasta and mix. Pour this in a baking tray and top it with some grated cheese. Bake it at 200 degree celsius for 10-15 minutes.

Lettuce Wraps

To make this simple and guilt-free dish, simply fry sliced onions and bell peppers in olive oil along with some minced chicken for 2-3 minutes. Season it with some oregano, salt and pepper. You can also add some cheese at this point if you want. Arrange the lettuce on a plate and scoop this mixture on each piece.

