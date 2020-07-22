Drink THESE herbal teas during monsoons for better immunity and health

Check out the list of must-try herbal teas during monsoon seasons that are not only flavourful but also beneficial.

Pitter-patter, that familiar sound has made an early entry into our lives. Which, we must admit, is a relief from the blazing summer heat. While we welcome the cool breeze with open arms, the windy evenings, cloudy skies and lack of sunshine could create discomfort to our immune system. With a rise in multiple flus and let’s not forget the pandemic that’s staring everyone in the face. But life, as we know it, cannot come to a halt. We must pick up the pieces and carry on. Look at the bright side, the monsoon season calls for a steaming kettle and delicious fritters on the side (yum). And what you put in that kettle can make all the difference.

It is important to keep our immune system strong to fight pathogens during these troublesome and testing times by including herbal infusion (herbal teas), as a part of our diet. Replacing your current beverage of choice with a herbal infusion tea will help you in more than one way. For you, we have curated a list of must-try herbal teas that are simply flavourful and beneficial as well:

1. Tulsi Green Tea: Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, is the most widely known and commonly used household herb that has been used in the Indian sub-continent for centuries. This holy herb has innumerable benefits like preventing respiratory disorders, reducing stress levels, regulating blood sugar levels, and more. It also acts as a natural immunity booster and keeps infectious pathogens away. Green tea has antioxidant properties which aid in scavenging free radicals. This combination put together is no doubt a classic elixir.

2. Mint Green Tea: Mint or Mentha is one of the oldest herbs. It is widely used in global cuisines and is prized for innumerable therapeutic properties and uses. Antioxidants present in mint and green tea help prevent free radical activity. The free radical activity could take a toll on your immunity. Mint also has anti-inflammatory properties that help ease discomfort and pain that is often tied with cold and flu.

3. Ginger & Lemon Green Tea: A classic combination of green tea, ginger, lemon, and a dash of black pepper makes this zesty drink a nutrition-packed cup of tea! This tea is packed with vital nutrients that not only aids in keeping you in shape, during these sedentary days, but also keeps your immunity in tip-top shape. Green tea and lemon are rich in antioxidants and aid in flushing out free radicals and boost your immunity. Ginger and black pepper with their anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties keep pathogens at bay.

Enhance your herbal infusion tea with a dash of honey and a pinch of turmeric.

