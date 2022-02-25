Is drinking flavored water really healthy? Read on to find out

Many people have changed the way they consume water daily. Flavored water is made by adding natural or artificial additives to plain water to make it taste better. Water can be flavored both artificially and organically. Artificially flavored water has no health advantages and is harmful to the body, however naturally flavored water can aid to enhance the immune system and provides a variety of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. Today, we have Dr. Rohini Patil, who specialises in Diet and Nutrition, with us to discuss the benefits of drinking flavoured water.

Oranges, watermelon, cucumber, lemon, cherries, and herbs like basil, mint, or ginger can be added to plain water to make all-natural flavored water. Depending on the ingredients you use, the benefits of drinking naturally flavored water may vary. If you choose flavored water to high-calorie beverages and drinks with high sugar content, you are making a healthier decision.

How to make your favorite flavored water-

When it comes to hydration, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. However, you must consume water regularly. Dehydration, too, can affect your body's functions. Dehydration can cause headaches, dizziness, and a variety of other health problems. Drinking more water can help you feel more energized, alleviate constipation and bloating, and even enhance the texture of your skin. Flavored water can help in situations where people drink more water because they prefer the taste with the added tastes.

Bringing reusable, transparent glass bottles or closed straw juice jars is always a smart idea. As a result, you can quickly wash it and transport it.

You can use a clear bottle because you can see the natural colors of the drink and it'll look lovely, and you'll be able to see which fruit was used to color the water and give it a flavorful taste.

Fill the bottle or jar with sliced fruit. You can experiment with different fruits, spices, and water.

Natural flavored water Ideas –

Planning to save money on flavored water? you can play around with seasonal fruits and herbs to give a natural taste to your water. Simply you can add the below combination to your water.

To make the water taste better, add lime and basil, or mint. The basil leaves provide ample iron, while the lime provides Vitamin C.

To your water, add cinnamon sticks and apples. Cinnamon aids in the stabilization of blood sugar levels and the improvement of insulin sensitivity.

Oranges and vanilla extract are both naturally high in antioxidants and Vitamin C, so add them to your water.

To enhance the flavor, add strawberries, basil, or mint to water. The basil leaves provide enough iron, while the strawberries provide Vitamin C.

In a glass of water, combine lemon, ginger, cucumber, and mint. These are the flavors that can aid in the removal of fat and pollutants.

Toss in some watermelon and mint. Natural electrolytes found in the watermelon and mint aid in the regulation of electrolytes in the body.

Water appears to be simple at first glance; nonetheless, it removes all toxins from the body and helps to prevent dehydration. Flavored water is the same as plain water. The main difference is that this water does not include preservatives or artificial sweeteners. Because all-natural ingredients have been added to this water, it is preferable to drink this flavored water as soon as possible.

Whether you want to drink natural fruits and herbs water or artificial tastes without sugar added to your water, hydration plays a crucial part in maintaining the body's functioning. The most important thing is to drink enough water. Concentrate on getting enough water into your body throughout the day. You can choose what works best for your body when it comes to rest.

