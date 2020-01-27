Drumstick Health Benefits: From Regulating BP to improving digestion, here's why you should add it to the diet

Drumstick is widely popular in India, and is found in many south Indian dishes. Read below to find out some health benefits of drumsticks that you should know about.

When it comes to Indian cuisines, it's because of the distinct dishes that we get to experience different types of vegetables and fruits that are produced in different parts of the country. While some veggies are not good for health, there are also quite a lot that is essential for our body. And one such veggie that works well for our body is a drumstick. Drumstick is now known as a superfood across the world, but it is quite a popular veggie used in the South Indian cuisine. Be it something as simple as a sambar or avail or just about any meat curry, pieces of drumsticks are often used.

Drumsticks are not only high on nutritious content, but the drumstick tree, seeds, pods, fruits (which is known as drumstick) and flowers all have medicinal properties.

Read below to find out some health benefits of drumsticks.

Good for immunity:

Drumsticks are rich in vitamin C, which helps to keep several infections at bay. It has antibacterial properties and can keep you away from common cold, cough and flu. It's good to consume drumsticks, especially during winters.

Acts as a blood purifier:

Drumsticks have blood purifying properties and act as a potent antibiotic agent. Consuming drumsticks regularly may help you streamline blood circulation well.

Aids better digestion:

Drumsticks are a great source of vitamin B like niacin, riboflavin and vitamin B12, which are known to play a vital role in improving your digestive health. They also have dietary fibre that also aids the digestive process.

Strengthens the bones:

This is one is the most important health benefits of the drumstick. Drumsticks have a high amount of calcium and iron that help to strengthen the bones and also prevents the loss of bone density, further increasing overall stamina and health.

Helps with blood sugar levels:

Drumsticks work great for diabetics as they are known to reduce spiked blood sugar levels significantly. They also enhance the gallbladder function, which helps lower blood glucose.

