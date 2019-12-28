Dry Mouth Remedies: THESE natural ingredients can help you with this condition

Dry mouth can cause problem in the long run. Read below to find out how these home remedies can help you with dry mouth.These remedies are simple and the ingredients can be used by anyone.

Hydrating your body is essential since hydration is important to maintain the health of the body. Drinking at least 3 litres of water daily and consuming enough liquids is essential. But there are some people who in spite of following all this constantly feel thirsty and feel that their mouth is dry. If you have been feeling the same off lately, then it's time to take some extra care. Since dry mouth or Xerostomia happens when the glands that are responsible for producing saliva are not working well. It is not considered an official diagnosable condition but can be due to some underlying medical condition.

People who have this condition have difficulty in swallowing food, have cracked lips and have bad breath.

If you are facing this issue, then read below to find out how you can treat it at home. However, it's always better to go to the doctor first.

Water and more water:

Hydration is the key. Hydrating your system is important. Try to drink at least 2-3 litres of water daily. Apart from water, also include liquids like coconut water and fresh fruit juices in your diet.

Have sugarless gum:

Gums that contain sugar can make your mouth dry, hence always pot for sugar-free gum. Chewing sugarless gum might provide you with short-term relief from dry mouth. Chewing Gum contains xylitol, which helps with saliva production.

Gargle:

Make it a point to gargle daily with warm water and a spoon of salt. It will provide some relief from the problem of dry mouth. The mixture of warm water and saliva can activate the salivary glands to secrete saliva.

Consume spices:

If you love spices, then this is the best for you. However, if you are spice intolerant, then try to spice up your food a bit. Pepper, fennel seeds, cardamom are spices you should try, add them in your food for relief.

Lemon:

Lemon is acidic and treats bad breath and cleanses your mouth. It stimulates saliva production, which is necessary when suffering from the problem of dry mouth. Drink a glass of lemon juice every morning.

