Dumbbells to Yoga Mats: 5 Inexpensive at-home gym equipment for your workouts

While some of us are still able to exercise outside safely with distancing rules on our walks and runs, many of us don’t have the privilege for outdoor cardio. Here is the list of the top affordable at-home gym equipment you should buy.

With this global pandemic shutting gyms down, our living rooms have become the temporary workout spots. Whether you are going solo or have taken up virtual fitness classes, gym equipment will help you to uphold your workout routine during this quarantine period.



It has become a necessity to stock-up on some at-home gym equipment to make the exercising in your home a little easier. So, when you are choosing your at-home workout equipment, be sure to pick the right type of equipment.



1. Dumbbells

For performing an entire gamut of exercises, a set of Dumbbells with adjustable weights plates is extremely necessary. With these sets of plates and rods, one can also do strength training and flexibility exercises like bicep curls, squats, lunges and bench press amongst others.

2. Jump Rope

Rope jumping is a full-body cardio exercise that burns around 15 calories in a minute. It not only warms up the body, but also helps in shedding extra weight and tones your body. In about 30 minutes of jumping rope, you can build strength and increase your muscle tone. It works wonders for the arms and legs.

3. Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are great for those who are exercising at home or even travelling. These are simple and inexpensive exercising equipment that are convenient, safe and effective for people of any age. They are controllable, light-weight and are designed for compound exercises.



4. Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat helps people to hold a strong grip on the surface due to its anti-slipping nature. It also acts as a barrier between the body and the ground which helps in preventing any loss of heat and energy. Apart from that, it provides comfort and stability without any severe injury.

5. Balance Ball

Stability balls are simple and lightweight for balancing and muscle isolation. Apart from that, these huge balls are fun to use. This ball helps in stimulating the muscles that are essential for good posture and balance like pelvic, abdominal and low back muscles.

Credits :Getty Images

