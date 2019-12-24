Dysentery Home Remedies: Here's how THESE ingredients can help you to treat this gastrointestinal ailment

Dysentery has become a common problem across the world. If not treated on time, it can also cause death. Read below to find out some home remedies that can help you with dysentery.

Due to wrong lifestyle habits, dysentery has become a common issue worldwide. Research suggests that an estimated 165 million people worldwide are infected by bacillary dysentery. Dysentery is a common ailment, but without timely care, it may lead to death. Dysentery is a digestive issue characterized by watery stool. It is characterised by intestinal inflammation and stomach cramps. It can cause discomfort for a few hours or days. The common causes of dysentery are poor sanitary conditions. Stale food, contaminated water and exposure to human excreta are other causes of dysentery.

If you are someone who has dysentery and are looking for some home remedies, then here are some homemade remedies that can help you with dysentery. However, if the ailment lasts for long, then it's better to consult a doctor and get yourself checked.

Read below to find out home remedies for dysentery.

Orange Juice:

Orange juice has flavonoids that have anti-inflammatory properties. These properties help soothe the intestinal lining, and the juice keeps you hydrated. Drink at least 3 glasses of orange juice throughout the day. Make sure that juice of fresh fruit and not packed.

Buttermilk:

Buttermilk has good bacteria, and it promotes digestion by maintaining the balance of good and bad bacteria in the digestive system. Consuming buttermilk will also help to shorten the duration of the infection. All you have to do is drink buttermilk often during the day.

Fenugreek seeds:

Fenugreek has medicinal and nutritional qualities that reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. Hence, it will provide relief from the symptoms of dysentery. Take a glass of buttermilk, mix 1 tsp of fenugreek seed powder and consume it twice daily.

Lemon:

Lemon is packed with antimicrobial properties, and the properties will help combat the infection-causing bacteria. Boil the lemon slices in water for a while and strain it and consume the water. Make sure you consume this water throughout the day.

Black tea:

The tannins in black tea promote the reduction of intestinal inflammation. Hence, black tea may help relieve the symptoms of inflammation associated with dysentery. In a cup of boiling water add some black tea leaves, a dash of lemon. Strain it and drink it while it's warm. Have this at least twice a day.

