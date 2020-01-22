Early Ageing: Drinking 2 percent whole milk daily may speed up your ageing process; Find out why
A recent study conducted at the Brigham Young University has revealed that switching from 2 percent to 1 percent milk is significantly linked to longer telomeres and a slower ageing process. The study has been conducted on dairy and its potential impact on everything from acne and ageing to the development of cancer.
But the entire food industry has been hostile towards the research, which challenges the idea that dairy is entirely healthy. The research has even challenged the use of the term ‘milk’ with plant-based alternatives like soymilk and oat milk. Apart from that, there has also been a growth in studies that link dairy consumption with severe health issues. These problematic health problems include faster ageing and increased risk of developing cancer.
The research was performed by Professor Dr. Larry Tucker (Ph.D.) from the university on 5,800 U.S. adults. According to the data, Tucker found that adults who consumed skim and 1-percent low-fat milk had also experienced several years of less biological ageing compared to those who consumed 2-percent whole milk. Tucker explained that the difference was surprising even to him. He went on to say that before consuming high-fat milk, one should be aware of the consequences of consuming it. The difference in the consequences was massive, he said.
However, that doesn’t mean that milk is entirely bad. Dairy also has many beneficial elements, including calcium, protein, and more. The latest study found that people who drank low-fat milk had longer telomeres with slower ageing process compared to high-fat milk drinkers. But it showed that people who didn’t drink milk at all had shorter telomeres than the people who consumed low-fat milk. The study predominantly says that you should not quit drinking milk at all, rather opt for low-fat options.
