Early Ageing: Drinking 2 percent whole milk daily may speed up your ageing process; Find out why

The research was performed by Professor Dr. Larry Tucker (Ph.D.) from the university on 5,800 U.S. adults. According to the data, Tucker found that adults who consumed skim and 1-percent low-fat milk had also experienced several years of less biological ageing compared to those who consumed 2-percent whole milk. Tucker explained that the difference was surprising even to him. He went on to say that before consuming high-fat milk, one should be aware of the consequences of consuming it. The difference in the consequences was massive, he said.

However, that doesn’t mean that milk is entirely bad. Dairy also has many beneficial elements, including calcium, protein, and more. The latest study found that people who drank low-fat milk had longer telomeres with slower ageing process compared to high-fat milk drinkers. But it showed that people who didn’t drink milk at all had shorter telomeres than the people who consumed low-fat milk. The study predominantly says that you should not quit drinking milk at all, rather opt for low-fat options.