EASY and EFFECTIVE natural home remedies to relieve itchy eyes

Each eye has a tear duct in the inner corner which enables excess tears to drain from your eyes to your nose. These ducts are known as puncta that contain lacrimal caruncle which is made up of glands that secrete oils to protect the eyes from bacteria. Any kind of irritation, allergy, infection etc can result in ocular pruritus or itchy eyes.

Itchy eyes are a common problem and can occur because of a change in weather or allergies. Some of the causes include eyestrain caused by increased screen time, dry eyes wherein the eyes do not get enough lubrication, conjunctivitis or pink eye which is an infection that causes itchy, and burning eyes, blepharitis which causes inflammation in the eyelid or atopic dermatitis that causes itchy skin and dry eyes. Apart from these, some medications including blood pressure medications can also cause itchy and dry eyes.

In addition to these, wearing contact lenses for too long can interfere with tear production and can cause dry and itchy eyes. Itchy eyes at times can also be caused by something as simple as something getting in your eye like a speck of dust that can block a tear duct. We have for you some simple home remedies to deal with itchy eyes at home safely without any side effects.

Cold compress

Using a cold compress on your eyes can significantly help soothe the eyes and reduce itchiness. It can relieve the swelling and redness and also moisture your eyes. Using a cold compress or an ice pack aids in the delivery of oil from the meibomian glands.

Cold temperatures help reduce redness in the eyes by shrinking the blood vessels in the skin around the eyes. It can reduce the burning sensation in the eyes.

Simply splash some ice water on your eyes and then wrap some ice cubes in a clean cloth and place it on your closed eyelids for a few minutes. You can do this 2-3 times a day to relieve the itching.

Tea bags

Tea consists of tannic acid that can significantly help in soothing itchy eyes and reduce dryness. Green tea bags contain epigallocatechin gallate that reduces inflammation in the eyes and provides instant relief from itchy and dry eyes.

One can also use lavender tea bags to retain moisture and reduce dryness. The calming properties present in lavender can alleviate irritation. Using teas like chamomile and rooibos can also help in treating itchy eyes as they have anti-inflammatory properties that can help in reducing inflammation and redness.

To use tea bags, simply prepare a cup of tea and refrigerate the tea bags for 30 minutes. after squeezing out the liquid from them. Place them on your eyes and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

Castor oil

Itchy eyes can be treated with castor oil. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce itchiness in the eyes. More often than not, itchy eyes can be caused due to not enough moisture and lubrication in the eyes, which can also cause blurry vision and irritation. Castor oil has a lubricating effect on the eyes and can help in reducing irritation and redness. It also reduces redness or swelling of the eyes.

To apply organic castor oil, simply soak cotton balls or swabs in the oil and squeeze out the excess. Place these on your closed eyelids and leave them for 15-20 minutes. Wash your eyes with cold water.

Cucumber slices

Cucumber is rich in vitamins like B6 and riboflavin and consists of calcium and magnesium. It is considered as one of the most beneficial and easily accessible ingredients for the eyes. The high water content present in cucumber moisturises and hydrates the skin around the eyes.

Cucumber slices are rich in antioxidants that can help in reducing inflammation and irritation. They have a soothing effect on the eyes and help in reducing the itchiness.

To apply cucumber slices on your eyes, just cut two slices and place them in cold water for 10-15 minutes. Place the chilled slices on your closed eyelids for 10 minutes or till they turn warm. Do this once or twice daily for best results.

Cold milk

Cold milk is one of the safest and most popular home remedies for itchy eyes. The cold temperature will shrink the blood vessels and soothe your eyes, thereby reducing irritation and itchiness. Milk consists of protein and nourishes and moisturises the eyes and the skin around it. The lactic acid present in the milk will soften the area around your eyes and reduce redness and inflammation.

To apply cold milk on your eyes, simply soak a cotton pad or ball in the milk and place them on your closed eyelids for 10-12 minutes. Do this 2-3 times a day for best results.

