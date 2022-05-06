Easy and flavourful recipes for a healthy gut

Your gut health can make or break your overall health! A good and happy stomach can enhance your immunity, regulate weight, boost metabolism and goes parallel to make you feel better while decreasing the risk of chronic diseases. It is not wrong to say that your belly health handles a lot and therefore filling it with wholesome and nourishing food items with the amalgamation of a variety of nutrients is one of the effective ways to maintain good gut health and overall well-being. Here we bring you delicious flavour packed recipes that are enriched with gut-healthy nutrients that are quite easy to prepare.

Orange raita

Ingredients

30 grams orange pulp

50 grams curd

½ teaspoon rye

5-6 leaves of kadhi patta

1 teaspoon oil

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Chopped mint leaves

Method

Add the curd to a vessel and whisk it properly until smooth

Now, add the orange pulp, salt and pepper to it and mix everything well.

Once done, take another pan and heat oil in it and let the rye and kadhi patta in it until the crackling sound disappears.

Take this tadka and drop it over the pulpy curd.

Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

Beetroot buttermilk

Ingredients

1 beetroot, peeled and chopped

1 cup curd

1 cup water

½ inch ginger, chopped

½ teaspoon cumin seeds, roasted and crushed

5-6 mint leaves

Red chilli powder as per the taste

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

To start, take the beetroot and pressure cook it in the cooker.

Once done, allow the beetroot to cool.

Now, take a blender and add curd, water and beetroot in it. Blend well until a thick consistency is obtained.

Now, add chilli powder, salt, pepper, cumin seeds and ginger to the blender and blend again.

Once done, serve chilled with the topping of mint leaves

Kokum Medley

Ingredients required

½ cup dry kokum

1 glass water

Roasted cumin

Black salt

Chopped coriander leaves

Method

Start by soaking the kokum in water at least one to two hours before making the sharbat.

Once completely soft, take out the kokum from the water and mash it nicely and strain the water.

Now, take a pan and add the leftover kokum in it along with roasted cumin and black salt.

Stir well the ingredients together until melts properly

Add the leftover kokum water to the pan and stir the mixture well until it comes to a boil.

Once done, take it out of the stove and allow the mixture to cool down.

Once cooled, strain the mixture and extract all the juice properly.

Now, take out the juice in a container and keep it in the refrigerator to cool.

Once cooled take out the mixture add a glass of chilled water and ice to it and enjoy.

Vegan overnight oats

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Pinch of salt

1 cup of nut milk (any nut)

Method

Take a bowl or a jar and place rolled oats along with the nut milk and mix together.

Now, sprinkle the chia seeds, and salt and stir well until everything is combined.

Keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Mix well before consuming.

Try these above-mentioned recipes for the daily dose of prebiotics, fibre and various other nutrients. Do let us know which one is your favourite!

