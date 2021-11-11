Easy to carry hand sanitizers for 24 hours protection

The contagious nature of COVID-19 has taken away the lucent future of the world. In today’s times, masks and sanitizers are the only lifebuoys that can save us from drowning into the sea of COVID-19. Hand sanitizers are mandatory that relieves us from the dreadful aura of the pandemic. Looking for easy to carry hand sanitizers? We introduce to you some of the most handy sanitizers for 24 hours protection.

1. Refillable Mist Spray Ball Point Pens

Ball pens are used by the majority of the people in their everyday life. Likewise hand sanitizers are also one such essential element that you shouldn't avoid. This Refillable Mist Spray Ball Point Pens come in a minimum pack of three and maximum of 20. It is a pocket friendly pen with liquid sanitizer and refillable. The mist spray is multi functional and suitable with all kinds of liquids.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 149

2. JustHuman Hand Sanitizer (Pack of 2)

This sanitiser is an alcohol based sanitizer that provides 24 hour protection. It is free from harsh chemicals and skin friendly. In addition, it is made with a non-sticky formula and infused with mild fragrance.

Price: Rs. 312

3. Pocket-Size Hand Sanitizer Spray

This hand sanitizer is an alcohol free sanitizer. It has the power to kill 99.9 percent germs and is non-toxic. Moreover, it is paraben free and contains no artificial fragrance. You can use this pocket friendly hand sanitiser for a maximum of 250 times.

Price: Rs. 345

Deal: Rs. 255

4. Lifebuoy Super Hero Kit

This kit contains 4 units of Lifebuoy Hand Sanitizer and 2 superhero bag tags of wonder woman and batman. It is a hand sanitiser gel that has 70 percent alcohol. Easy to carry and convenience makes this super hero kit a super hit. This 24-hour companion will keep germs, infectants and bacterias at bay.

Price: Rs. 177

5. Flair Penitizer

Flair Penitizers are pocketable mist spray pens. It comes in a pack of ten and three fragrances. These pens are lightweights and come with a refill to fill the pen with sanitizer anytime anywhere. Keep it in your pocket, purse or wallet for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 350

Hand sanitizers are like sticky companions who are never letting you go alone anywhere. These powerful companions aid in killing germs and bacterias with ease. Now carry these pocket size sanitizers and mist spray pens wherever you go.

