Easy remedies you must try to heal your cracked heels

While cracked feet are not a pressing concern for your health , they can be unpleasant to experience and at times painful. However, on rare occasions, severely chafed heels may become infected and result in cellulitis, a skin infection. Whatever the reason for your peeling heels, there are age old cures you can try your hand at to soothe your poor feet. There are various methods for preventing heels from breaking or to heal abraded ones, but you must first understand what causes them.

What causes the cracks

The beginning of peeling heels may occur when the skin surrounding your feet gets thick and dry. Coarse skin can fracture under additional pressure, leading to peeling. They can occur in anyone; however certain hacks can be used to soften your feet and heal the tissue.

1. Foot skincare with mashed Banana

Bananas include a wealth of nutrients, including vitamins A, B6, and C, all of which help to maintain the elasticity and hydration of the skin. Bananas are a natural moisturiser that preserves the skin on the feet from drying out and keeps them wet. Hence, you can mash two ripe bananas and use the paste as an ointment for your feet. Include the sides of the toes and the nails while applying the paste. After letting it sit for 20 minutes, wash your feet with water. To obtain the best benefits, do this every night for at least two weeks.

Note: Unripe bananas should not be eaten since they contain acid that is bad for the skin.