Eat to beat diabetes: Delicious ways to reverse and transform your health explains nutritionist Gurmeet Arora

It’s one thing to have a philosophy about healthy eating. But putting it into practice and making it an everyday reality takes more than discipline-it takes clever thinking and specific actions. Diabetes is very common in Indian households, most of the people get affected by it due to family heredity or because of their lifestyle. I started my very own journey by understanding the impact of healthy living with that in mind, here is a collection of hints and tips to help you on your road to eating to beat diabetes.

Fortunately, following a diabetes diet doesn’t mean giving up the joy of eating or avoiding your favourite foods and special family meals. You can still enjoy “pizza night,” celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, and partake in holiday meals and vacation dining. This is more about your routine daily food choices and meal planning. Eating to beat diabetes is much more about making wise food adjustments than it is about denial and deprivation. A better way to look at a diet when you have diabetes is one that helps you establish a new normal when it comes to your eating habits and food choices.

The only way to effectively reverse diabetes (or even pre-diabetes) is to deal with the underlying cause – Insulin Resistance. Trying to address the blood sugar levels (with medication) without addressing the insulin levels is treating the symptoms, not treating the root cause. It is similar to using a bucket to remove water from an overflowing sink rather than actually turning off the tap! The most important thing to do is to stop adding fuel to the fire. If Insulin Resistance is driving the condition, you need to first stop consuming foods that increase insulin production. Secondly, you need to make some lifestyle changes so that you can become sensitive to insulin once again.

Improve your diet to help you treat diabetes naturally.

Keeping close tabs on your diet is a major way to help manage diabetes. A healthy diet for people with diabetes includes fresh or frozen fruit and vegetables, whole grains, beans, lean meats, and low-fat or fat-free dairy. Focus on eating fruit and non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and lettuce, and having smaller portions of starchy foods, meats, and dairy products. Be especially careful about loading up on foods that are high on the glycaemic index (GI) and especially the glycaemic load (GL), systems that rank foods according to how they affect glucose levels.

A few ways to start reversing the effects of diabetes immediately

- Avoid ALL refined carbohydrates. That means no pasta, rice, or bread (even whole grain bread will spike your insulin)

- Avoid ALL added sugar. If your body is already in a state where you cannot process carbohydrates and sugars properly, you are going to have to take steps to fully eliminate all sugars, at least in the short term.

- Avoid ALL sweet drinks. It is best to stick to water, tea, coffee.

- Do not be scared of good quality, healthy, natural fat – avocados, olives, almonds, etc. Don’t worry about this causing you to put on weight. Studies have shown that people who supplemented their diet with almonds lost more weight than those who supplemented with so-called “healthy, complex carbs”

- Do not waste your energy counting calories. Concentrate on the quality of the food that you are eating and the calorie control will take care of itself.

Exercise regularly as a part of your treatment plan

Even without losing a pound, you can help keep diabetes under control with exercise. The more intense the exercise, the better. Regular weightlifting sessions can also help keep blood sugar levels steady. high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may be better for weight loss and glucose control than a continuous aerobic activity like jogging. HIIT involves alternating between short bursts of increased intensity exercise and rest — for instance, running and then walking on and off throughout the workout. All these exercises lead to better blood sugar levels.

The bottom lines when it comes to managing your health is- “Typically, when the diet, stress management, and exercise are all good and routine, then oftentimes medication requirements will be less, and that’s something we all agree on is a good thing.”

