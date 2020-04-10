Eczema during Coronavirus: How to deal with the skin ailment with constant hand washing during the outbreak

Constant hand-washing has seen the number of eczema cases rise. Read on to know how to combat and deal with it.

Eczema is essentially a chronic inflammatory auto-immune disease. It can be present on any part of the body and can vary in form - it can be dry and flaky or irritated and red. It is known to make the skin crack and ooze.

While the cause of the disease is unknown, it is believed to be the body's overactive response to something that is irritating it.

According to experts, due to the Coronavirus and constant hand-washing, the number of eczema cases are on the rise. This is because constant washing of the hands with water and soap eradicats the natural oils present in the skin, leaving it dry.

Hand sanitisers too cause more dryness to the skin.

Easy tips to deal with Eczema during the Coronavirus outbreak:

Use cold water

While warm and hot water does feel better to wash hands with, experts suggest washing hands with cold water, patting it down with a soft towel or paper towel till it is damp.

Moisturise

Once your hand is almost dry, slather on moisturiser all over hands and in between the fingers. Moisturiser ensures the skin is healthy and prevents any outbreaks. If not for hand cream, aloe vera gel will also do the deed!

Use Oats

Sure, oats are great and healthy to eat. But did you know that they are equally beneficial on the skin? Combine oats with sea salts and castor oil and get a bath ready or just apply the misture on your skin so soothe the inflammation.

Diet

Some foods that can cause inflammation include nuts, milk, wheat, etc. It is best that these foods aren't consumed so there is no chance of inflammation. Instead, stick to fruits and green, leafy vegetables.

Use a humidifier

The environment too can be a huge trigger to cause eczema. If you stay in a hot place, the sweating could cause it. To cool down the place, a humidifier will being a huge relief as it prevents drying, especially when there is less moisture in the air.

