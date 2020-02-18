Egg Whites VS Egg Yolks: Which is healthier for you?

Egg whites VS Egg yolks: Want to know which is healthier and better for you? Then read on to know their nutritional profile and other vital details.

The egg is one of the nutrient-dense food items that people should include in their daily diet. The best part of the food item is that it is very versatile and can be included in any meal be it breakfast, lunch or dinner in forms of omelette, scrambled eggs, and boiled eggs among others. Eggs are usually eaten as post and pre-workout meals as they loaded with protein and other essential nutrients. It is also known as a complete or well-rounded food thanks to its excellent nutrient profile. However, one question that still looms is that which part of the egg is better? Is egg yolk, the golden part of the egg, is heathier or it is the egg whites? Let's check out the difference between the two in terms of nutrition and calories.

Egg yolks

Egg yolks have vitamins such as B 6, B 12, folate, A, D, E, K among others. Did you know egg yolks are one of the few foods which provide us with a natural source of Vitamin D? They also have healthy fats and cholesterol which are necessary for the production of hormones such as testosterone. Aside from proteins and vitamins, yolks are also excellent sources of several minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, sodium, and selenium.



They also contain long-chain omega-3 fatty acid DHA, and the long-chain omega-6 fatty acid arachidonic acid. As per a study by the University of North Carolina, they found that the choline present in egg yolks reduces the chances of breast cancer in women. The carotenoid content which also gives the yellow color to the yolk aids in eye health and eyesight.

Egg whites

Egg whites are a great source of protein sodium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium. The best part of the whites is that they are fat-free and low in calories & cholesterol in comparison to yolk so people who are on a diet can incorporate the same.

And because of the same, it is also preferred by people with heart conditions and diabetics. While egg whites are also equally loaded with nutrients, one has to note that 90% of calcium and 93 % of iron content comes from the yolk. Coming to the calories, a yolk of a large egg has around 55 calories and the white part of the egg contains just 17 calories.

Bottom line

It seems like yolks are healthier than whites, however, one should include whole eggs as you will get the benefit of most of the micro and macronutrients. Also, one should note that if a person has a heart problem or is trying to lose weight, then egg whites would be a better option.

