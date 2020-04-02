Eggs Vs. Milk: Which one is a healthier protein?

Want to know which one is healthier: Milk or Eggs? Read on to know.

Breakfast is the meal that kickstarts the day after a good night’s sleep. It is also the most important meal of the day and one nutrient necessary to incorporate in it is protein. It is often referred to as the building blocks of the body, essential for your cells and tissues. Eggs and milk are two of the best sources of protein. They provide the body with all the 9 essential amino acids that can’t be produced by a human body on its own.

But which one is a better source of protein? Or is it good to eat them together? Consuming eggs and milk provide the body with essential proteins which are essential for our body’s daily protein requirement. But the protein in eggs is different from the protein present in milk. These two foods contain all amino acids you require daily to build proteins in your body. And a diet rich in amino acids can improve your overall health and keep disease at bay.

A nicely boiled egg or a glass of milk – it’s a hard choice. Let us break it down for you.

Health Benefits of Eggs

An egg may look small but it is loaded with an amazing range of nutrients. One egg contains protein, saturated fat, along with some minerals, vitamins, carotenoids and iron. They also contain a decent amount of vitamins D, E, K, B6, calcium and zinc.

According to a study, eating up to 3 eggs per day is healthy for people. It is also advised to not eat more than 2 eggs in summers as it can lead to elevated cholesterol levels.

Health Benefits of Milk

Milk contains every nutrient your body needs. It’s a great source of protein, vitamin D, potassium, selenium, calcium and vitamin K2. Moreover, you don’t have to drink a gallon of milk to reap these benefits, a glass per day is enough four your daily intake of these essential nutrients.

Can you eat eggs and milk together?

Cooked eggs and milk go well together but eating raw eggs with milk can lead to food poisoning, bacterial infection and biotin deficiency. It can also stimulate the growth of bad cholesterol.

Bottom Line

Both eggs and milk are highly nutritious foods that you can include in your diet. You can enjoy them separately or together, depending upon your taste. But there has to be a balance. Nothing is beneficial for the body if done in excess. Consuming too much protein can also lead to some health hazards. So, eating just the right amount will help you reap the benefits.

