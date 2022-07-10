Eid-al-Adha: 4 Traditional recipes you must cook with the pinch of health

Just like any other festival, Eid celebrations are incomplete without luscious dishes and desserts. During this pious day, people seek the blessings of the Almighty and cook dozens of traditional recipes to celebrate the festival in full swing. Right from meaty biryanis to tender kebabs- indulge yourself in the rich flavours and seasonings by twisting your traditional EID recipes and giving them a wholesome, healthy spin. Here we bring you the recipes of 4 traditional EID delights that are both a blessing to your health, soul and taste buds.

Dates Milkshake

½ cup de-seeded and chopped dates

Chopped dry fruits

250ml almond milk

Method

Take a blender and blend 1/2 cup of dates & milk together.

Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of chopped nuts.

Sheer Sevaiyan

Ingredients required

250-gram vermicelli, roasted

4 tablespoons ghee

750 ml low-fat milk

½ cup jaggery powder

1/2 teaspoon saffron strands (soaked in water)

2 tablespoons raisins

1 tablespoon pistachio, chopped

1 tablespoon almond, chopped

2 tablespoon cashew nuts, chopped

Method

Take a vessel and sautee vermicelli for 2 minutes.

Once done add in milk and let it simmer. Now, add half of all the dry fruits to the mixture and let it cook properly.

Add in jaggery powder, and stir well.

Top with the remaining dry fruits and serve.

Chicken Shami Kebab

Ingredients required

200 grams chana dal

500-gram chicken thigh (cubes, boneless)

2 teaspoon coriander, chopped

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon carom powder

6 eggs

Mint leaves, chopped

6 green chillies, chopped

½ inch ginger, grated

10 cloves garlic, grated

Oil

Method

Take a vessel and boil chana dal, chicken thigh cubes and spices together until the chicken cubes get tender and soft. Once done, strain it and keep it aside.

Add 3 eggs, chopped coriander, mint leaves, green chillies, grated ginger and garlic. Mix well and mince. Now, take the mixture in the palms and formulate round shape kebabs.

Lightly brush the kebabs with some oil and bake them well.

Serve with the dip of your liking.

4. Laksa pulao

Ingredients required

300 grams beans, chopped

50 grams almonds, chopped

500 grams rice

60 grams desi ghee

30 grams of laksa leaves, chopped

20 grams fresh turmeric, chopped

20 grams ginger, chopped

6-7 cloves of garlic, chopped

40 grams onion, chopped

3-4 fresh green chillies, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

Take a vessel and boil green beans for 2 minutes. Maintain the crispiness.

Now, take a pan and heat ghee in it, add the garlic, onion, ginger, and sauté until the onions are translucent. Once done, add the turmeric, green chilli, beans and laksa leaves and stir fry. Season with salt and pepper powder.

Take another pan, add oil and sauté the rice for a minute. Add water, the sautéed mixture along with almonds. Cook until the rice gets soft and tender.

Serve with the garnishing of fried onions and green chilli.

