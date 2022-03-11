Elder-friendly exercises to stay fit after age 50

Aging well is all about forming habits that are good for you, like regular exercise and a healthy diet. A healthy lifestyle should be a lifelong pursuit, but after age 50, it’s even more important to maintain healthy habits to keep you strong and active longer. Clearly, exercise opens up a treasure trove of benefits for older people. If the idea of working out for hours makes you go weak in the knees, don’t sweat it just yet! All you need are short intervals of simple exercises on a regular basis to reap the full benefits of working out, says sports nutritionist Mandy Narula.

Elderly-friendly exercises fall under four general sub-categories: aerobic, strength training, balance and flexibility. Aerobic exercises train one’s general fitness and endurance; strength training helps build up individual muscles and bones; balance exercises strengthen certain muscles that are responsible for maintaining balance and flexibility exercises reduce stiffness and increase mobility. All of these exercises are important for developing well-rounded fitness and it would be unwise to skip any of them.

1. Start with the brisk walk for 10 min for the body to warm up and also it is very good for your heart.

2. To increase strength in the chest and shoulders

Stand about 3 feet away from a wall, facing the wall, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lean forward and place your hands flat on the wall, in line with your shoulders. Your body should be in plank position, with your spine straight, not sagging or arched.

Lower your body toward the wall and then push back.

Repeat 10 times.

3. To strengthen and stretch muscles in the lower back

Take a deep breath, tighten your buttocks, and tilt your hips slightly forward.

Hold for a 3-count.

Now tilt your hips back, and hold for 3 seconds. (It’s a very subtle movement.)

Repeat 8 to 12 times.

4. To strengthen the thighs

Seated in a chair, with your arms resting but not pressing on the armrests, contract your right quadriceps muscles and lift your leg. Your knee and the back of your thigh should be 2 or 3 inches off the seat.

Pause for 3 seconds and slowly lower your leg.

Complete 8 to 12 repetitions and then repeat with the opposite leg.

Now after the strength training we will focus on balance exercises.

5. Shifting Weight balance exercise

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your weight evenly distributed on both feet.

Relax your hands at your sides. You can also do this exercise with a sturdy chair in front of you in case you need to grab it for balance.

Shift your weight on to your right side, then lift your left foot a few inches off of the floor.

Hold for 10 seconds, eventually working up to 30 seconds.

Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite leg.

Repeat 3 times.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, with your hands on your hips or on the back of a sturdy chair if you need support.

Lift your left foot off of the floor, bending at the knee and lifting your heel halfway between the floor and your buttocks.

Hold for 10 seconds, eventually working up to 30 seconds.

Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite leg.

Repeat 3 times.

6. Tightrope walk

This simple exercise improves balance, posture, and core strength.

Lift your arms and extend them out to the sides.

Walk in a straight line while focusing your gaze on a fixed point in the distance.

Each time you raise your foot, pause with your foot in this raised position for 2 to 3 seconds.

Take 20 to 30 steps.

Now we will do some flexibility exercise.

7. Arm Opener

This stretches your arms, shoulders and chest.

How to do it: Stand with your feet comfortably apart and interlace your hands behind your back. Let your hands fall down near your tailbone with the knuckles pointing down.

Look straight ahead and maintain soft arms. Then gradually lift your arms as far away from your tailbone as you can.

8. Yo Yo stretch

This stretch helps align your spine and improve your posture.

How to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Angle your toes slightly out. Interlace your hands with the palms facing out and bring them to your chest. Hold this position and twist from side to side. Be sure to keep your lower body stationary and keep your head in line with your torso.

9. Quad Pull

This stretches your thighs and improves mobility.

How to do it: Stand with your feet together. Put your arms at your sides. Use a wall or table for support and put your right hand on it. Balance on your right leg. Bring your left leg back until you can grab it with your left hand. Make sure you maintain a straight line from your head to your tailbone with your chest lifted.

Stretching should not produce any pain; stop if you experience any pain with a stretch. Stretching can improve flexibility and mobility and reduce the likelihood of injury.

