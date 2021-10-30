Electric massagers to get rid of body aches

Body aches have led to serious health problems if not examined on a timely basis. To get rid of body aches, one has to reduce the muscle tension, stimulate lymphatic systems and improve blood circulation with utmost care. Body massages, acupressure and therapeutic measures have proven to be beneficial for instant relief. But in the daily hustle of life you have no time left for experiencing the beauty of massages.

Not to worry! Here are some electric massagers that can cure all sorts of body aches and improve the recovery of your soft tissue injuries within a blink.

1. Electronic Nerve Stimulator and Body Massager

If you are looking for a drug-free pain relief, then this Electronic Nerve Stimulator and Body Massager is all that you need to own. This massager works on five different modes to eliminate pain experienced especially in shoulder, arms, lower back, leg and foot. With 10 levels of intensity and automatic off features, this electronic massager creates wonders.

Price: Rs. 3900

Deal: Rs. 1899

2. Electric Full Body Massager

Now you can bid adieu to a full body pain in no time with the help of this electric full body massager. It comes with four heads for personalised massage. You can experience a wavy massage with the scraping and rolling heads for relieving pain naturally. This lightweight massager is easy to use and travel-friendly.

Price: Rs. 2500

Deal: Rs. 998

3. Electric Massager Gun

Massager Guns are always recommended due to their impressive features. This Electric Massager Gun comes with four massaging heads and six adjustable speed levels. The massager is perfect for deep tissue percussion and treats all kinds of body trouble that you experience in your day to day life.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 1099

4. Cordless Rechargeable Body Massager

Massagers and their vibration mode stimulate blood circulation and paves way for instant stress relief. This Cordless Rechargeable Body Massager has a silicone head for fulfilling all your needs and expectations. It relieves muscle pain and is handy to use.

Price: Rs. 19,500

Deal: Rs. 999

5. Dolphin Handheld Massager

This massager has vibration, magnetic and far infrared therapies to treat and cure muscle pain. It comes with three additional attachments to help your body release endorphins which are nonetheless the best pain reliever.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 829

Now you can control the vibrating massage modes of the electronic massagers to reach the soft tissues and organs undergoing pain. Relaxing and relief had never been so easy. Grab the most suitable massager now and keep frockling effortlessly.

