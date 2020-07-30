  1. Home
Elliptical VS Treadmill: Which one is better?

Confused about whether to use elliptical or treadmill when trying to be fit? Read on to know which one is better for you.
Under the newly relaxed restrictions, gym and yoga centres will be reopening from August 5. So, are you all ready to hit the gym to shed the extra kilos? Since you will be spending more time at the gym to get rid of all the weight you put on during lockdown, we are here to help you choose the right way to do it. When it comes to aerobic exercises, elliptical trainer and treadmill are two of the popular machines at the gym. Both boost your cardio fitness. 

Both machines are effective to help you get a cardiovascular workout, you can choose either one depending on your individual needs. To help you make the decision, we are going to compare two of the most common aerobic machines. Though both are decent tools to improve aerobic fitness, each has its own pros and cons. 

Treadmill VS Elliptical Trainer: Here are all the differences. 

What does a treadmill do? 

It is a machine that features a moving conveyer belt that allows you to walk, jog or run in a place. Most treadmills allow you to choose from a variety of training programs. Having control over your workout may take it easier to reach your fitness goals. 

It mainly targets your lower body. It helps strengthen your leg muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. One of the best things about using a treadmill is that it's versatile. With a treadmill, you have the option to dial down the incline and speed of the machine. It allows you to have full control over your workout. 

The cons 

- Running or jogging may put stress on the bones and joints, which sometimes lead to injuries. 

- Though it helps to strengthen your leg muscles, hip flexors and glutes, it doesn’t target a lot of muscles. 

What does an elliptical do? 

The elliptical machine has two footers to place your feet as well as two handles to grab on to. You place your feet on the platform and move in elongated circles. It is a low-impact machine, meaning it puts less stress in your joints than high-impact exercise. 

It targets your hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes and many other muscles of the lower body. Pushing and pulling the handles back and forth helps you work on the arm and upper back muscles. So, you work on your upper as well as lower body. 

The cons 

- If you’re new to using elliptical, it may take some time to get used to. It might seem awkward in the beginning. 

- Since it is a low-impact aerobic exercise, you may not notice the same amount of muscle development as you can with a treadmill. 

Which one is better for you? 

Choosing between the two, solely depends on your individual needs. For instance, using a treadmill isn’t a good idea for someone prone to injuries. Let’s break it down for you to understand it better. 

1- In case you have an injury or prone to getting injuries, then elliptical is best for you. It is a safer and more accessible way for people with knee, hip or back injury. 

2- If you’re looking for a full-body workout that strengthens the upper as well as the lower body, you should go for elliptical. 

3- For those who want to strengthen your leg muscles by engaging the quads, glutes, calves and core, then you should opt for a treadmill.  

4- While both are good for burning calories compared to doing no cardio. But if we compare these two with each other, treadmill wins. It will help you burn more calories than the elliptical. 

5- Both are good for weight loss. Combined with other exercises and a healthy diet, both machines can help you get rid of extra kilos. Therefore, it is completely up to you which one you prefer.  

