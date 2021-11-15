Embracing Veganism? These sources of vegan protein are a MUST for your diet

Whether it was your love for animals that compelled you to consider going vegan, or simply a healthy lifestyle choice; it is now time to transform your diet. One of the major concerns people have when transitioning to plant-based foods is whether or not they will be able to get the protein they need for their body. Conventionally many relied on consuming boiled egg, braised chicken or other meats to fulfill their protein needs. However, there are number of excellent vegan sources of protein that you should consider. Take a look at some of them-

Green peas

Did you know that 160 grams of your regular peas have 9 grams of protein! All you have to do is boil the green peas and enjoy them in a salad or curry and it shall provide you with protein, fiber, folate and a whole host of vitamins such as Vitamin A, C, and K.

Soy milk

Not only is soy milk a great substitute for dairy, but this milk extracted from soybeans has almost 6 grams protein for every 244 ml. People choose to drink soymilk with cereal or even use it in baking as a nifty replacement for dairy as it has calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 as well.

Amaranth

Another great source of you should consider is Amaranth as it offers you 9 grams of protein per 185 grams of cooked amaranth. Apart from this nutrient, you can also boost your diet with the fiber, iron, manganese and phosphorus found in this grain.

Nutritional yeast

This one is particularly enjoyable as the flakes of Nutritional yeast actually taste like cheese! Not only do people enjoy they flavor, they use it to spike dishes with a cheesy tang. If you need a frame of reference, you should know that 16 grams of nutritional yeast offers you lots of fiber along with 8 grams of protein. It is also rich in a variety of other nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, copper. Additionally, it is graced with vitamin B12.

Going meat-less can be a fulfilling experience if you use this guide to plan a diet that lets you extract protein, nutrients and vitamins from acceptable vegan sources!

