Endocrinologist Ashu Rastogi explains the importance of Vitamin D to fight off COVID 19

Research has found the link between Vitamin D and COVID 19. So, Dr. Ashu Rastogi Assistant Professor, Dept of Endocrinology, PGI Chandigarh, talks about the importance of Vitamin D to fight off the COVID 19 virus.

Many studies have now found high association between vitamin D levels and COVID-19 severity and mortality. Such studies showed that patients with COVID-19 had significantly lower vitamin D levels. Additionally, it has been found that older adults with vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 had worse morbidity outcomes compared to those who were not vitamin D deficient.

What is Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a number of critical roles in body. This nutrient is especially important for immune system health. It is a group of fat-soluble compounds responsible for intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and for a variety of additional biological effects. Low levels of vitamin D can increase the likelihood of developing multiple acute and chronic ailments. A weaker immune system means week body's defence against infection and disease.

Importance of Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked with susceptibility to COVID-19 and severity of outcomes for patients affected with the virus. Vitamin D deficiency has been shown to potentially increase the risk of severe respiratory infections. So, Vitamin D supplements are suggested for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 complications, especially acute respiratory disease. It is noticed that those receiving vitamin D supplementation have fewer respiratory tract infections.

Remember!

Though India is a subtropical country with adequate sunlight, vitamin D deficiency is prevalent. Sunlight rapidly inactivates SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces. So, there may be an environmental benefit associated with vitamin D as a result of sun exposure. It is highly important for people to understand the importance of this vitamin and take Vitamin D supplements regularly consulting with your doctor to prevent yourself from getting affected by the deadly Coronavirus. But don’t take any such supplements without consulting your doctor.

